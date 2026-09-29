Applore Named an OpenAI Select Partner

SMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29: Applore Technologies, an advisory-led technology consulting studio that helps enterprises turn AI ambition into working systems, today announced it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network. The designation recognizes Applore’s track record of taking organizations beyond pilots and into production AI that people actually use.

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The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships, while equipping them with the resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

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As an OpenAI Select Partner, Applore will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations put GPT-6 Astra to work across more of their business, using deeper reasoning and computer use to complete complex workflows and deliver finished work.

Applore pairs enterprise AI consulting and agentic AI and automation with hands-on product engineering and embedded engineering teams, enabling clients to move from strategy through to shipped, adopted systems rather than isolated pilots.

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“Being named an OpenAI Select Partner reflects how we work. We don’t stop at strategy or a proof of concept; we embed with our clients until the system ships and stays in use. OpenAI’s frontier models let us put real intelligence at the core of the platforms enterprises rely on every day, and this designation means our customers can turn AI ambition into measurable operating impact, faster.”

- Vaibhav Singh, Founder, Applore Technologies

Applore operates as a single team across three studios: Noida, its India headquarters and execution engine; Delaware in the United States; and London, serving the European market and regulated industries such as finance, health, and public-interest data. Over 12 years, its team of more than 200 operators, spanning engineers, architects, solution leads, designers, and operating partners, has shipped over 180 enterprise programmes across manufacturing, fintech, healthtech, and retail, with a 99.97% adoption-after-handoff record.

Its work includes rebuilding maintenance operations for JK Tyre & Industries across nine plants and more than 105 countries, cutting task-assignment time by 65% and manual reporting by 70%. It delivered Kohler’s field-sales platform, uniting CRM and ERP on one stack, in twenty weeks. It digitised a $3B Saudi auto-aftermarket marketplace spanning over 300 branches and 100 vendors, and it built AI-assisted credit intelligence for CSL Finance, a ₹1,000+ Cr NBFC.

Looking ahead, Applore plans to expand its OpenAI-related offerings, invest in AI talent and enablement across its studios, and develop new agentic and automation solutions that embed OpenAI models into customer products, helping customers translate AI ambition into business outcomes.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

About Applore Technologies

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Noida, India, with studios in Delaware and London, Applore Technologies is an advisory-led technology consulting practice that helps enterprises plan, execute, and adopt AI, platform, and product change with measurable ROI. Its capabilities span AI consulting, agentic AI and automation, product engineering, embedded engineering teams, and technology partnership for startups, backed by GDPR, PCI DSS, and SSL-audited practices.

Learn more at apploretechnologies.com

Media Contact

Akshat Jain

Applore Technologies

hello@applore.in

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