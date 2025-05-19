NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 19: ApplyBoard, the world's leading platform for international student mobility, is proud to announce the launch of Germany as its newest study destination.

This marks a major step in ApplyBoard's European expansion and introduces its first primarily non-English-speaking market, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting the diverse needs and goals of international students worldwide.

Germany is set to welcome more than 400,000 international students in 2025, making it one of the fastest-growing and most sought-after destinations in Europe. With this expansion, Germany joins ApplyBoard's existing list of top study-abroad destinations: Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. ApplyBoard is also establishing partnerships with more than 10 leading German universities and colleges, with more institutions expected to join in the coming months.

"International students are shaping the future of global education," says Meti Basiri, Co-founder & CEO of ApplyBoard. "Our launch in Germany directly reflects what students are telling us--they want more choice, more affordable education, and better post-study opportunities. In fact, over 50% of students in our Fall 2024 Pulse Survey expressed strong interest in studying in Germany. This expansion is a major milestone toward our goal of supporting 20 global study destinations by 2030."

Germany's appeal lies not just in its academic excellence, but also in its affordability and strong career pathways. According to ApplyBoard's Fall 2024 Recruitment Partner Pulse Survey, 72% of education counsellors identified Germany as the most cost-effective study destination within ApplyBoard's six countries. This, combined with post-study work options and access to globally respected degrees, makes Germany a top choice for students everywhere.

As global demand for international education continues to rise, ApplyBoard is helping students explore new possibilities. The company's platform simplifies the entire process, from exploring programs to submitting applications, making it easier for students from India to pursue a world-class education in Germany.

"Partnering with ApplyBoard opens the doors of German education to the world," says Bryan Palmer, Interim Chief Commercial Officer EMENA at Global University Systems. "The platform makes it easier for international students to apply and succeed, while helping institutions welcome more diverse and talented students who contribute greatly to academic communities."

Since its founding in 2015, ApplyBoard has helped over 1.3 million students from more than 150 countries access educational opportunities through its network of 1,500+ institutions. The company's expansion into Germany reinforces its mission to eliminate barriers and expand access to education for students across the globe.

