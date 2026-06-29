Apricity Publishing Launches Global Bestseller 'CLIFF' In India To Tackle The New Economic Paradox: Longer Lives And Shorter Careers

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New Delhi [India] / Singapore, June 29: Apricity Publishing has announced the Indian release of the international personal finance bestseller, CLIFF: A Money Mindset for Longer Lives and Shorter Careers. Authored by prominent corporate executive and global strategist Prashant Agarwal, the book moves away from complex spreadsheets and dense jargon to deliver a refreshing, behavior-driven framework that enables everyday professionals to take control of their financial destinies.

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Featuring exclusive illustrations by world-renowned Marketoonist cartoonist Tom Fishburne - whose work regularly appears in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Fast Company - CLIFF seamlessly combines sharp visual storytelling with real-world financial strategies.

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The Broken Three-Stage Life

Advances in medicine and technology mean a 100-year life is becoming the norm, with current generations expected to outlive their grandparents by 10 to 15 years. However, this increased lifespan arrives alongside rapid AI and technological disruptions that make corporate careers shorter and highly unpredictable. The traditional three-stage life model - Education, Stable Employment, and Financial Security in Retirement - stands broken.

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"While previous generations could expect a linear career and retire with predictable pensions, today's professionals face multiple career transitions, unexpected pauses, and sudden reinventions," says author Prashant Agarwal. "Worse, financial literacy remains abysmally low; barely one in three people globally possess a basic understanding of compounding and money mechanics. Employees report losing more than seven hours a week worrying about their financial future. This creates a unique paradox: if you aren't prepared, living longer can financially kill you."

Rather than preaching the extreme austerity of the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement, CLIFF introduces a realistic alternative: Comfortable Living In Financial Flexibility. Drawing on Agarwal's 25 years experience operating at the intersection of global financial services and human behavior, the book outlines a practical, six-step methodology to transition from uninformed anxiety to informed control.

Industry Acclaim

The book has earned strong endorsements from top global economists, financial journalists, and corporate leaders:

"A new fundamental reality stares at us - longer lives and shorter careers. CLIFF explains deep questions simply. In an accessible way, it lays out ways to achieve financial flexibility."

-- Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist, Axis Bank & Part-time Chairman, UIDAI

"Prashant provides the background to understand your reality. He then helps you create a map to bulletproof your financial life to ensure your golden years remain golden."

-- Geoffrey Rogow, The Wall Street Journal

Additional praise has poured in from senior executives across the AIA Group, IDFC First Bank, Manulife, and FWD, hailing the book's power to replace overwhelming financial complexity with consistent behavioral habits.

Beyond the Pages: Interactive Corporate Workshops

To take this crucial conversation directly into workplaces and communities, Apricity is curating high-impact interactive workshops tailored for organizations navigating the future of work:

- The AI Ambush: Money Readiness for Shorter, Unstable Careers: A session exploring how individuals can prepare financially for AI-driven disruptions, sudden pivots, and shifting professional landscapes.

- The Longevity Paradox: Architecting the Financial Future for a 100-Year Life: A deep dive into building sustainable wealth habits designed to comfortably fund a century-long life.

Participants in these corporate sessions will receive exclusive access to the proprietary CLIFF Compass Assessment, a diagnostic tool that uncovers an individual's personal money archetype (such as the Consistent Compounder or the Worrier Warrior) and provides a personalized blueprint to build immediate financial flexibility.

Nidhi Mishra, Publisher, Apricity India, commented:

"Though money impacts each one of us, talking about its management is ironically often viewed as an intellectual activity reserved for a select few. In CLIFF, Prashant brilliantly blends sharp cartoons, practical exercises, and actionable insights to empower readers to own their financial narratives. Whether you are a student starting out, a woman looking to take charge of her wealth, or a mid-career executive navigating corporate volatility, this book proves it is never too early or too late to build optionality. We are thrilled to bring this international bestseller to Indian readers."

Available Now (Amazon India #1 Bestseller & Hot New Release)

About the Author

Prashant Agarwal is a seasoned financial industry insider, global strategist, and Harvard MBA alumnus with over 25 years of experience studying capital and human behavior. He began his career as Unilever's youngest manager globally before climbing the leadership ranks across the banking, technology, and insurance sectors. Having spent more than 15 years working within Asia's fast-evolving corporate ecosystems, he designs practical frameworks to help high-achieving professionals face the future with unshakeable financial confidence.

About Apricity Publishing

Born from the creative heritage of Bookosmia (India's largest publisher 'for and by young people' with 100+ titles) and the cross-border marketing excellence of Singapore-based Krux Digital, Apricity is a premium publishing label dedicated to global thought leaders, founders, and CXOs. Apricity specializes in shaping career-long insights and profound domain expertise into powerful public narratives through end-to-end publishing and strategic distribution.

Website: www.cliff.life

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001650/APRICITY_Cliff.jpg

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