April services growth at 5-month high

New Delhi, May 5
Services sector activities improved further and touched a five-month high in April driven by a surge in incoming new work orders that boosted business activity and supported a renewed increase in employment, according to a survey.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index jumped to 57.9 in April, from 53.6 in March, highlighting a sharp rate of expansion that was the fastest since last November amid mounting price pressures.
For the ninth straight month, the services sector witnessed an expansion in output. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.
