Apsara Jaiswal Presents Joyalukkas’ Diwali Collection ‘PRIMORA’ in Frisco, Texas

PNN

Frisco (Texas) [US], November 3: Joyalukkas unveiled its exclusive Diwali jewellery collection, ‘PRIMORA’, at its Frisco store in Texas, marking the beginning of its festive celebrations in the region.

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The launch event was attended by the Mayor of Frisco as the Chief Guest. Fashion designer and entrepreneur Apsara Jaiswal presented the collection, bringing together the worlds of fashion and traditional Indian jewellery.

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The event highlighted the cultural significance of Diwali and the role of Indian traditions in bringing communities together. The collection featured jewellery designs inspired by Indian artistry and festive aesthetics.

The occasion witnessed the participation of members of the local community and the Indian diaspora in the Dallas–Fort Worth region.

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Apsara Jaiswal’s association with the presentation added a fashion perspective to the event, while the Mayor’s presence reflected the occasion’s significance for the Frisco community.

The unveiling of PRIMORA marked a festive celebration of Indian heritage and jewellery craftsmanship in Frisco, Texas.

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