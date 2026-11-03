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Home / Business / Apsara Jaiswal Presents Joyalukkas’ Diwali Collection ‘PRIMORA’ in Frisco, Texas

Apsara Jaiswal Presents Joyalukkas’ Diwali Collection ‘PRIMORA’ in Frisco, Texas

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ANI
Updated At : 03:17 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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PNN

Frisco (Texas) [US], November 3: Joyalukkas unveiled its exclusive Diwali jewellery collection, ‘PRIMORA’, at its Frisco store in Texas, marking the beginning of its festive celebrations in the region.

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The launch event was attended by the Mayor of Frisco as the Chief Guest. Fashion designer and entrepreneur Apsara Jaiswal presented the collection, bringing together the worlds of fashion and traditional Indian jewellery.

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The event highlighted the cultural significance of Diwali and the role of Indian traditions in bringing communities together. The collection featured jewellery designs inspired by Indian artistry and festive aesthetics.

The occasion witnessed the participation of members of the local community and the Indian diaspora in the Dallas–Fort Worth region.

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Apsara Jaiswal’s association with the presentation added a fashion perspective to the event, while the Mayor’s presence reflected the occasion’s significance for the Frisco community.

The unveiling of PRIMORA marked a festive celebration of Indian heritage and jewellery craftsmanship in Frisco, Texas.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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