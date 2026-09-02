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Home / Business / APSEZ hits records 50 MMT monthly cargo volume in August 2026

APSEZ hits records 50 MMT monthly cargo volume in August 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 12:37 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): APSEZ achieved a landmark milestone, handling record 50 MMT cargo in August 2026, marking the highest-ever monthly volume processed by the port operator in a single month. The data shows a 19 per cent year-on-year increase across the company's domestic and international operational network.

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According to an APSEZ exchange filing, overall cargo throughput for the month saw broad-based expansion, with dry cargo recording a 25 per cent year-on-year growth and container traffic increasing by 15 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

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"The record monthly cargo volume reflects the success of APSEZ's diversified growth strategy. Strong growth in containers, supported by the rapid success of APSEZ's transshipment platform led by Vizhinjam and Colombo, continues to expand the company's share of regional trade flows," the company stated in its regulatory filing.

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Cumulative figures reported in the disclosure show that on a financial year-to-date (YTD) basis through August 2026, APSEZ handled a total of 234.4 MMT of cargo. This represented an overall growth of 16 per cent year-on-year. The year-to-date expansion was steered primarily by dry cargo volumes, which rose 17 per cent, alongside container volumes, which registered a 15 per cent year-on-year rise.

"At the same time, APSEZ is steadily strengthening its presence in liquid cargo while gaining traction in dry cargoes including coastal cargo. The record monthly performance further reinforces APSEZ's trajectory towards its ambition to handle 1 billion metric tons of annual cargo volume by FY31," the company added.

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In the logistics segment, the exchange filing reported that logistics rail volume stood at 54,131 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during August 2026. This performance marks a sequential increase of 6 per cent over the previous month's operational numbers.

On a year-to-date basis through August 2026, total logistics rail volume stood at 2,50,461 TEUs, which represents a 33 per cent year-on-year decline for the segment as per the official operational data submitted by the company to the exchanges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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