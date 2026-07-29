APSEZ reports Rs 10,821 crore revenue rise in Q1FY27, up 19% YoY

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 10,821 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27), marking a 19 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

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According to financial statements released by Adani, consolidated EBITA rose 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,541 crore. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) registered a 10 per cent growth, reaching Rs 3,650 crore compared to Rs 3,311 crore in the same period last year.

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International ports revenue grew 80 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,747 crore, while its EBITDA surged 256 per cent to Rs 730 crore, supported by performance in Australia and Colombo. Marine operations recorded a 67 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 901 crore due to offshore vessel additions and European subsea expansion.

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Domestic ports revenue increased 12 per cent to Rs 6,964 crore, driven by cargo volume growth to 115.3 million metric tonnes.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer at APSEZ, said, "Our Q1 FY27 performance underscores the strength of our diversified business model, combining global reach with a multi-modal asset base across geographies, commodities, and customers. Our domestic ports business continued to deliver strong growth and remains the bedrock of APSEZ's earnings, while International Ports, Marine, and Logistics have transitioned decisively from scale-up to scale-value, becoming increasingly important drivers of revenue growth and profitability."

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"This balanced growth across businesses reinforces our confidence in achieving Ambition 2031. Supported by our domestic capacity expansion program targeting 1,000 MMT by 2030, a growing international portfolio, and a rapidly scaling logistics ecosystem, APSEZ is steadily building a more diversified, resilient, and globally relevant transport platform capable of sustaining long-term value creation," Gupta added.

Logistics segment revenue stood at Rs 1,173 crore with rail container volumes affected by the Middle East situation. Rail volume recorded 145,310 TEUs during the quarter. Meanwhile, port development and SEZ revenue registered Rs 36 crore, showing an 85 per cent decline year-on-year.

Gross debt was recorded at Rs 56,776 crore, alongside a cash balance of Rs 12,428 crore as of June 30, 2026, maintaining a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.9x.

S&P Global Ratings upgraded APSEZ's long-term issuer credit rating and the issue rating on its senior unsecured notes to "BBB" from "BBB-", with a Stable outlook, placing APSEZ on par with India's sovereign rating assigned by S&P.

In January 2026, JCR assigned APSEZ an "A- / Stable" rating, positioning it among a select group of Indian corporates rated above the sovereign level by an international rating agency.

APSEZ's strong credit profile continues to be reinforced by the reaffirmation of its "AAA" domestic ratings by both CARE Ratings and ICRA Limited. The company's debt maturity profile remains well diversified, with an average debt maturity of 5.1 years as of June 30, 2026, compared with 5.2 years as of June 30, 2025. (ANI)

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