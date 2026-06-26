Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India] June 26 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India's largest and one of the world's fastest growing Integrated Transport Operator, announces that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term issuer credit rating and the issue rating on its senior unsecured notes to "BBB" from "BBB-", with a "Stable" outlook, elevating APSEZ to a rating level at par with India's sovereign rating assigned by S&P.

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According to a release from APSEZ, the upgrade recognises APSEZ's robust operating cash flow and financials, underpinned by APSEZ's resilient business model that has withstood trade tensions across business cycles and competitive pressures within the transportation sector.

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Key rating action rationale includes APSEZ's robust financials can accommodate high growth spending, tightened leverage policy to support healthy financials, and a growing and diversified portfolio of assets to underpin strong cash flows.

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"This S&P upgrade is a landmark achievement for the company. Attaining a rating at par with India's sovereign rating reflects the strength of our business model, the resilience of our cash flows, the quality of our infrastructure assets, and our unwavering commitment to financial discipline", "This upgrade comes at a time when APSEZ is executing one of the most ambitious growth programs in the global ports and logistics sector and is testament to APSEZ's disciplined approach to capital allocation," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

Recently, during Jan 2026, JCR assigned APSEZ a "A- / Stable" rating, representing a rare breach of the sovereign threshold by an Indian corporate by an international rating agency. (ANI)

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