APTEXPO 2026 Spotlights AI-Driven Supply Chains, Sustainable Materials, and Asian Fashion Brands at Sands Expo Singapore

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 6: The 3rd edition of the Asia-Pacific Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Expo & Summit (APTEXPO 2026) is taking place from 11-13 November 2026 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore. Bringing together global industry leaders, manufacturers, brands, retailers, sourcing professionals and technology innovators, the event serves as a strategic platform to explore emerging technologies, strengthen industry partnerships and unlock new opportunities across the global textile and apparel supply chain.

The event is jointly organized by MP Singapore Pte Ltd and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX), sponsored by the ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX) and the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC), and hosted by the Singapore Fashion Council (SFC).

Under the theme "Building an AI-powered, Adaptive, Resilient and Sustainable Fashion Supply Chain", APTEXPO 2026 will showcase how AI and emerging technologies are transforming sourcing, production and decision-making, creating new opportunities for exhibitors to connect with key industry stakeholders, forge strategic partnerships and expand their market footprint.

Advertisement

APTEXPO has worked with FOURSOURCE since the fair's first edition in 2024, when the company came on board as Special Digital Partner. Each edition FOURSOURCE has reinforced one idea: the most valuable conversations start at the fair, and the real business happens in the months that follow.

Together, APTEXPO and FOURSOURCE help exhibitors reach international buyers more effectively and help buyers identify the right suppliers faster — so that a first meeting can grow into an ongoing conversation and, in time, a lasting business relationship.

As the global textile and apparel industry accelerates its adoption of AI and digital technologies, businesses are increasingly prioritising smarter manufacturing, more efficient sourcing processes, greater supply chain visibility and sustainable production practices.

Advertisement

"Southeast Asia is emerging as a key global textile and apparel hub, attracting approximately US$1 billion in annual investment between 2021 and 2024. Beyond cost competitiveness, the region is also evolving into an integrated ecosystem spanning raw materials, manufacturing, logistics, technology and distribution, reshaping its role in global supply chains. It is with this in mind that APTEXPO's role in the region as the definitive event for the Textile and Apparel Supply Chain industry becomes highly significant and MP is proud to be part of this endeavour," said Jason Ng, Managing Director, MP Group.

"APTEXPO will connect Asia-Pacific's manufacturing powerhouse with the global market, driving a more secure, decentralised, and efficient supply chain," said Mr Xu Yingxin, Vice President, China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC); Chairman, The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX)

Connecting International Exhibitors with Global Buyers and Industry Partners

Advertisement

The international exhibition will feature over 60 exhibitors, showcasing a diverse range of products, technologies and solutions spanning the textile and apparel value chain.

From textile materials, fabrics and apparel manufacturing to AI-enabled technologies, digital solutions, sustainable innovations and supply chain services, the exhibition offers visitors opportunities to discover new products, evaluate sourcing options and connect directly with potential business partners.

Participating companies include Bosideng, Kutesmart, Romrol, Yanjing Textile, Cyclone, Huge Sports & Athletics, Wensli, Hongs Group, INA Systems, Neo Eco, Recoyarns, Lean Biotech, Neocle, Syzerly, Man Sen Group, Dragon-Tex, EVER and Hanta Textile, among others.

Through face-to-face engagement and dedicated business matching opportunities, APTEXPO 2026 facilitates connections between manufacturers, suppliers, fashion brands, retailers, sourcing professionals and technology providers, supporting new commercial partnerships across Asia-Pacific and international markets.

Three Key Forums Shaping the Future of Textile and Apparel

Complementing the international exhibition, APTEXPO 2026 will feature three key industry forums bringing together industry leaders, business executives and experts to explore emerging trends, innovations and growth opportunities across the textile and apparel sector.

- APTEXPO Summit 2026

Theme: New Era of Global Supply Chain Powered by AI

Exploring how AI, digitalisation and emerging technologies are transforming global supply chains, enhancing efficiency and driving industry competitiveness.

- Asia-Pacific Sustainable and Innovative Textile Materials Forum 2026

Theme: New Materials for New Future

Spotlighting advancements in sustainable materials, textile recycling and circular innovations that support more responsible and resource-efficient manufacturing.

- Asia Apparel Retail & Brand Growth Forum 2026

Theme: Start in Asia, Dazzle the World

Examining retail innovation, brand internationalisation and strategies to help Asian apparel brands expand into regional and global markets.

Facilitating Business Matching and Strategic Partnerships

- APTEXPO 2026 offers dedicated business matching opportunities, connecting manufacturers, suppliers, fashion brands, retailers and sourcing professionals with potential business partners across the textile and apparel value chain.

- Through targeted meetings and face-to-face networking, participants can explore new sourcing opportunities, forge strategic partnerships and expand their business networks across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

As the industry continues to evolve, APTEXPO 2026 reinforces the importance of collaboration, technological innovation and sustainability in building a more competitive, adaptive and future-ready global textile and apparel supply chain.

For more information, visit www.ap-texpo.com.

About CCPIT TEX

The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT TEX) was officially established in 1988. Three decades after its establishment, CCPIT TEX has gradually developed into an excellent organiser for professional exhibitions in China's textile and apparel industry. Independently or along with its partners, CCPIT TEX has organised a series of world-renowned exhibitions which cover the entire textile and garment industry both at home and abroad, including but not limited to Intertextile apparel fabrics, Intertextile home textiles, ITMA ASIA + CITME and CINTE.

About MP Singapore

The MP Group (MP) is a global full-service events management, marketing and community engagement company.

Established since 1987, MP embodies more than a quarter century of event building, marketing and management experience in both Eastern and Western cultures, practices, and business philosophies. We bring world-class talent, industry expertise, and incredible enthusiasm into the design and management of extraordinary online-to-offline experiences for your organisation.

MP is part of Pico Group, a global group of agencies specialising in engaging people, creating experiences and activating brands for businesses, institutions and governments. As part of the Pico group, MP has unlimited access to a wide network of industry contacts and resources. Pico Far East Holdings has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1992.

About AFTEX

ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX) was established in 1978 with the objective to promote common trade position and cooperation among textile and apparel industry in ASEAN member countries in line with the objective of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ASEAN-CCI). Every year, AFTEX hold its regular meetings plus side events on a rotational basis among member countries to discuss concrete issues of significant relevance to the regional growth and development of the textile and apparel industry, ranging from ASEAN trade linkages to workforce development, from trade fairs & investment promotion to sustainability issue, from regional cooperation to broader partnerships, and more.

About Singapore Fashion Council

Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) serves as the catalyst driving the industry's continuous growth, with a focus on three key areas: Asian Craftsmanship, Sustainability, and Innovation & Technology.

With a mission to empower and inspire all brands across the fashion ecosystem, SFC works closely with diverse partners to offer readily-accessible resources, meaningful networks, sustainability-focused innovations, and future-forward insights unlocking new opportunities for impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)