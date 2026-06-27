APX Luxury to Launch Prestige India in October 2026, Marking 8th International Edition

BusinessWire India

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Singapore / New Delhi [India], June 27: Prestige, one of Asia's leading luxury lifestyle publications, founded in 2000, will launch its India edition in October 2026. With editions across Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Cambodia, the India launch marks the eighth international edition and a significant milestone in its regional expansion. Prestige India reflects the growing strength of India's luxury ecosystem and its increasing importance as a market for global luxury brands and affluent consumers.

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Published by APX Luxury, the new edition will bring Prestige's signature storytelling to India through a contemporary, locally relevant lens. Prestige India will spotlight the country's entrepreneurs, business families, creative leaders, tastemakers and next-generation changemakers, while showcasing the worlds of fashion, watches, jewellery, automobiles, travel, gastronomy, art, design and real estate.

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The launch comes at a time when India's luxury market is being shaped by a new generation of globally-connected consumers who value craftsmanship, heritage, innovation and meaningful experiences. Prestige India will reflect this shift with original reporting, editorial features and curated coverage that connects international luxury perspectives with India's evolving cultural and business landscape.

"India is one of the most dynamic and culturally rich luxury markets in the world, making it a natural and vital destination for Prestige," said Lena Kwek, Licensing Director, Prestige, and Managing Director, APX Luxury Singapore & Malaysia. "Its vibrant diversity, growing affluent class, and emerging luxury segment position it as a key region where Prestige India's luxury lifestyle content and exclusive experiences can resonate deeply with affluential and accomplished audiences. Prestige India is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of luxury in the country by leveraging its influential platform, deep cultural insights, and extensive network. Through showcasing the aspirations, achievements, and sophisticated lifestyles of India's elite, Prestige India will set new standards for luxury storytelling and brand engagement, while strengthening our connected Asian luxury media network."

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Annesha Sanyal, Country Director, India - Sales & Marketing, APX Luxury Limited, added, "Prestige has long set the benchmark for luxury publishing across Asia, and its India chapter feels both inevitable and overdue. This is a market at an inflection point, with an audience that is ambitious, influential, and already shaping luxury conversations well beyond its borders. We are not just launching a magazine; we are building a platform where exceptional content meets real commercial power, and I believe Prestige India will redefine what luxury media looks like in this country."

Developed as a multi-platform brand, Prestige India will span print, digital, social media, video, branded content, events, and experiential initiatives. The edition will also provide an avenue for both international and Indian luxury brands to engage with a fast-growing audience of affluent consumers and decision-makers across the country.

The launch will be supported by an integrated marketing and communications campaign, strategic partnerships and exclusive content-led initiatives. Further details on the inaugural cover, editorial line-up and launch events will be announced closer to the publishing date.

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