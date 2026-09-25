VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Mr. Arbaaz Khan was present at the launch of The Global Valley, a premium villa plots concept unveiled by the Amazic Group this week, marking the developer's entry into the fast growing Mumbai 3.0 corridor.

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The project, located near Chowk in Panvel, is being positioned as a first of its kind global themed villa plots community. Its location places it within a stretch of the city that has seen rising interest on the back of infrastructure developments such as Atal Setu and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, both of which are expected to shape growth in the region over the coming years.

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What sets The Global Valley apart, according to the developer, is its division into four distinct clusters, each drawing on a different part of the world for its architectural character and lifestyle identity. The four clusters, named Orientia, Continentia, Mediterranea and Atlantica, are meant to let buyers choose not just a plot of land but a broader aesthetic and way of living to go with it.

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Speaking at the unveiling, Mr. Rameez Shaikh, Founder and Managing Director of The Amazic Group, said the idea behind the project was to move beyond a conventional plotted development. He explained that the four clusters were designed to let customers choose not just their plot but also the character and lifestyle they wish to build around it, adding that this is what makes The Global Valley a differentiated offering.

The launch comes with limited inventory in Phase 1. The Amazic Group has opened its Expression of Interest window from today, which will remain open until the project's scheduled launch on October 11, 2026. Prospective buyers can register entirely online through the official website, www.theglobalvalley.com, with an EOI of ₹2,999 for priority consideration. The developer has clarified that this amount is a registration or expression-of-interest fee and does not represent the price or rate of the property.

Four Global Themes. Four Distinctive Clusters. One Extraordinary Villa-Plotted Destination.

The Global Valley by The Amazic Group | Global Living, Elegantly

For more info, visit www.theglobalvalley.com

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