Arcesium Opens Hong Kong Office to Support Growing APAC Client Demand

Hong Kong, January 13: Arcesium, a leading provider of investment lifecycle and data management technology for the global investment industry, today announces the expansion of its global operations with the opening of a new office in Hong Kong. Arcesium's on the ground presence in Asia allows the firm to meet growing investment industry demand for sophisticated data infrastructure and operational technology which unlocks scale in any asset class or strategy.

- Hong Kong presence marks Arcesium's commitment to supporting investment firms across the APAC region with investment operations and data strategy

Arcesium's Hong Kong office will support its existing client base of institutional asset managers, hedge funds, banks, and private markets firms operating across the broader Asia-Pacific region, while also providing flexible technology and services for new launches and regional expansions.

Arcesium CEO, Gaurav Suri, commented: "We are delighted that Arcesium is officially present in another major financial hub, building on our successful operations across Europe and the US. Hong Kong is acknowledged as a leading financial center in Asia, home to a uniquely dynamic intersection of global capital, regional innovation, and regulatory sophistication. Opening an office in Hong Kong is part of our strategic commitment to supporting clients at the center of Asia's financial ecosystem."

The new regional hub builds on Arcesium's expanding client activity across Asia-Pacific, reflecting increasing demand from institutional investment firms for more robust data, operational, and technology capabilities to support multi-asset strategies and regional growth.

Chris Barrow, Head of Business Development, EMEA & APAC at Arcesium commented: "We are dedicated to helping APAC firms stay ahead of the fast pace of change in global financial markets so they can get new launches, structures and strategies to market faster. Our on the ground presence in Hong Kong will help us serve our growing client base in the region. What's more, The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's commitment to deepening cross-border access makes Hong Kong a key regional lever for every prominent multi-strategy hedge fund and global asset manager so we're pleased to be well positioned to help the industry unlock new opportunities on a global scale."

Arcesium launched in 2015 from its headquarters in New York and technology and operations hub in Hyderabad, India, and then expanded into London in 2020 and Lisbon in 2024 to meet the needs of international clients in response to significant demand.

About Arcesium:

Arcesium is a global financial technology company delivering pre- and post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including private market firms, hedge funds, and institutional asset managers. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $5.3 trillion in gross AUM and over $1.2T in sell-side capital balances and has modelled over 160+ million investments to date. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle. Arcesium currently has a staff of over 2,300 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and its capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

