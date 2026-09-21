Archer & Bull Appoints Parag Patil as COO, India, to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Appointment strengthens leadership as the global executive search and leadership advisory firm scales operations across South Asia

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 21: Archer & Bull, a global executive search and leadership advisory firm, has appointed Parag Patil as Chief Operating Officer, India, strengthening its leadership team as it accelerates its growth strategy across India and South Asia.

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The appointment follows Archer & Bull’s recently announced expansion in India, where it has operated since 2015. India currently contributes an estimated 10% of the firm’s global revenues, with this expected to double over the coming year. The firm is expanding its capabilities across CXO and executive search, board succession advisory and planning, digital and consumer leadership, technology, fintech, GCCs and cross-border leadership.

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Commenting on the new appointment and Archer & Bull’s plans to strengthen its India leadership and scale operations globally, Rajat Mehra, Founder, Archer & Bull, said, “India is today a global leadership hub, producing CEOs, technology leaders, digital transformation specialists and business builders who are taking on larger mandates across markets. For Archer & Bull, India is both a strategic growth market and an important part of our global leadership proposition.”

“As we scale and penetrate across new markets and verticals, Parag’s combination of working in large-scale enterprises across the Middle East and India will help our growth immensely. His experience as CHRO in his previous roles, will not only bring a rich client-side perspective but also an understanding of global leadership hiring, providing invaluable strength in supporting our next phase of growth”, he added.

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Patil brings extensive experience, having led in senior roles across diverse domains including IT, retail, FMCG and fintech among others. He served in in leading organisations such as Fathima Group of Companies, Unikai and Wadzpay in his previous experience. In his new role at Archer & Bull, he will strengthen the firm’s operational scale, organisational capabilities and execution, as it expands its business across South Asia.

Parag Patil, COO, India, Archer & Bull, said, “Leadership hiring is undergoing a fundamental shift as organisations look beyond conventional credentials, for leaders who can navigate transformation, build new capabilities and create measurable business impact. Archer & Bull has an opportunity to be at the centre of this change, combining deep market understanding with a global perspective on leadership. I look forward to building on this foundation and helping scale the firm’s India business.”

Archer & Bull’s India growth comes as executive hiring becomes more strategic. AI-led transformation, the expansion of GCCs, digital business models and increasing cross-border talent movement are changing the capabilities organisations expect from senior leaders. The firm is consequently positioning its practice beyond traditional executive recruitment, with a stronger focus on leadership advisory, transformational leadership and cross-border mandates.

Archer & Bull has undertaken strategic mandates for organisations including Nykaa and Tata Group companies such as Trent and Westside, particularly across digital leadership, growth and transformation roles. Its India expansion will strengthen its consultant network and sector-specialist capabilities across technology, consumer, retail, fintech, digital businesses, and GCCs, while leveraging its international network for cross-border leadership mandates.

About Archer & Bull

Founded in 2014, Archer & Bull is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm specialising in senior leadership and CXO search, cross-border leadership hiring, expatriate talent solutions and strategic boardroom appointments. Headquartered in Dubai, the firm has a presence across the Middle East, India, Africa and South Asia and has operated in India since 2015, with teams in Dubai, Singapore, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

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