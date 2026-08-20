Archies launches ThreadsThatBind to celebrate the emotions behind every Raksha Bandhan gift

National, 19th August, 2026: Archies, India's leading gifting and social expression brand, has unveiled its Raksha Bandhan campaign, #ThreadsThatBind, celebrating the invisible bonds of love, trust, laughter, memories, and lifelong promises that define the sibling relationship.

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At the heart of the campaign is a heartwarming brand film that reimagines every Archies gift as more than just a product. Set in a magical Gulmohar garden, the film introduces an enchanting "Archies station," where every Raksha Bandhan order is thoughtfully assembled using the emotions that make sibling relationships truly special. From shared laughter and childhood memories to heartfelt words of affection, each gift hamper is brought to life with moments that cannot be bought but can always be cherished.

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The campaign beautifully captures the essence of Raksha Bandhan by reminding audiences that the most meaningful gifts are the emotions and memories they represent. Through thoughtful storytelling, Archies reinforces its belief that every greeting card, gift hamper, or heartfelt gesture carries a deeper message—one that says, "I'm always with you." Commenting on the campaign, Varun Moolchandani and Hanisha Gandhi, Executive Directors, Archies Limited, said, "Raksha Bandhan has always been one of the most emotional celebrations for families across India. With #ThreadsThatBind, we wanted to move beyond the idea of gifting and celebrate everything that truly connects siblings—the laughter, the memories, the playful moments, and the unspoken promises that stay with us for life. Through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to express these emotions in meaningful ways and make every Raksha Bandhan even more special." The campaign reflects Archies continued commitment to celebrating life's most meaningful relationships through heartfelt storytelling and thoughtful gifting experiences. By placing emotions at the centre of every celebration, #ThreadsThatBind reinforces Archies' position as India's most trusted destination for expressing love, care, and togetherness during every occasion.

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Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dstTS5n4zug Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DcFnD6iieaY/?igsh=dGZ3OGU0cXgybmRw&igsi=dGZ3OGU0cXgybmRw About Archies Archies Limited operates a chain of stores that sell greeting cards and gifts for the past 45 years. The company retails photo albums, baby books, jewellery and accessories, gift hampers, perfumes, stuffed toys, and other gifts. Archies has grown with the spread of modern culture, increasing urbanization, and improving standards of living. Adorability and sentiment drive its brand appeal across all age groups and demographics. The company has established exemplary mastery over its large network of distributors, retailers, and franchisees, with a conscious focus on targeting malls and other prime retail spaces for store openings. Network of 1000+ sales points including company owned stores, retailers, franchise and distributors.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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