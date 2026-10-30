Archies Partners with Sanrio to Bring Hello Kitty to India with a New Gifting Collection

The collaboration brings Hello Kitty to Archie's gifting portfolio, celebrating childhood memories shared between mothers and daughters.

New Delhi, 29th October 2026: Archies, one of India’s leading gifting and lifestyle brands, has partnered with Sanrio to bring its iconic character Hello Kitty to Indian consumers through a new gifting collection. The collection brings together a character loved across generations and Archies’ long-standing association with gifting and celebrations.

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Hello Kitty has been a part of many childhoods, from school stationery and stickers to little keepsakes shared with friends. With this collaboration, Archies brings that familiar connection into gifting through a collection spanning notebooks, scrapbooks, calendars, wrapping sheets, greeting cards and other gifting products . The range offers something for those who grew up with the character as well as younger consumers discovering it today. The collection also reflects how character-led products are becoming a part of lifestyle and personal expression, beyond traditional merchandise.

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Hanisha Gandhi, Executive Director, Archies , said, “At Archies, we have always believed that gifts become special because of the emotions and memories attached to them. Hello Kitty is a character that many of us have grown up with, and this collaboration brings back those memories in a way that can be shared with the next generation. We are happy to bring this collection to our consumers and offer them another way to make their celebrations more personal. ”

Mr. Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director, Archies , also shared his thoughts for this partnership, “Over the years, gifting has changed, with consumers looking for products that reflect their interests and personalities. Our association with Sanrio allows us to bring a globally recognised character into our gifting and lifestyle portfolio. With the festive season around the corner, the Hello Kitty collection offers consumers a new option for gifting, collecting or simply enjoying something they love.”

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The collection adds to Archies range of gifting and lifestyle products, bringing a familiar character to consumers through a new association. With the launch timed around the festive season, the brand aims to offer consumers another way to celebrate relationships and share something meaningful with the people they care about.

Silvia Figini, COO of Sanrio GmbH (EMEA, Oceania, and India) and Mister Men Limited (Worldwide) , commented on partnership, “Following Ruchi Pangasa’s appointment as Director India Operations, we are accelerating our journey to establish our portfolio of IPs among India’s leading brands.Around the world, Hello Kitty and our other beloved characters have brought generations together, with parents passing down their Sanrio plush toys, clothing and other products to their children.Partnering with Archies, a company with whom we share the same values and creative spirit, and seeing this strong connection extend to India is truly exciting. It also reflects how our IPs are becoming an increasingly integral part of Indian pop culture. ”

About Archies

Archies Limited operates a chain of stores selling greeting cards and gifts and has been part of India’s gifting market for over four decades. Its product range includes photo albums, baby books, jewellery and accessories, gift hampers, perfumes, stuffed toys and other gifting products. The company has built a network of company-owned stores, retailers, franchisees and distributors, with more than 1,000 sales points across its network.

About Sanrio

Sanrio is a global lifestyle and entertainment company best known for its beloved characters such as Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, My Melody, Pompompurin and Gudetama. Since its founding in 1960, Sanrio has upheld the corporate philosophy of "Minna Nakayoku" (Getting Along Together). Today, with a presence in over 130 countries and regions, Sanrio continues to strengthen its global influence in entertainment through consumer products, digital content, and immersive experiences.

Guided by the vision “One World, Connecting Smiles.”, Sanrio is committed to creating smiles, one person at a time, and spreading the circle of happiness even further afield. As it evolves into a global IP platform provider, Sanrio aims to generate new value in entertainment. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit sanrio.eu and follow us on Youtube (Hindi,Tamil andTelugu) andInstagram.

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