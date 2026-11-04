Archies Unveils Its Diwali 2026 Digital Video Campaign, ‘A Gift That Keeps Walking’, Featuring a Limited-Edition Collection, a First in India

The campaign brings together festive gifting, artistic expression and the Archies × Elephant Parade partnership, celebrating happiness that lasts beyond the occasion.

National, 4th November 2026: Archies, one of India’s leading gifting and lifestyle brands, has unveiled its Diwali 2026 digital video campaign, ‘A Gift That Keeps Walking’. Bringing together the spirit of Diwali, creative expression and meaningful gifting, the campaign features Archies’ association with Elephant Parade, a Thailand-origin art brand and social enterprise committed to elephant welfare. Through a visually engaging narrative, the campaign celebrates how a thoughtful gift can bring happiness into someone’s life and create memories that last beyond the festive season.

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At the heart of the campaign is a film that follows a small, grey baby elephant that comes to life as a diya flickers in the darkness. As sparks of light touch the elephant, vibrant colours and intricate floral patterns begin to spread across its body, transforming it into a lively work of art. With every step the elephant takes, a diya lights up beneath its feet, creating a trail of light. As it finds its stride, rangoli patterns unfurl in its wake and fireworks illuminate the sky, bringing the colours and exuberance of Diwali to life. The elephant eventually transforms into a beautifully painted sculpture, which is presented as a gift in a home celebrating the festival. The recipient’s delighted expression captures the emotion at the heart of the film: the happiness that comes from receiving a thoughtful gift.

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The campaign reflects Archies’ belief that gifting is about more than exchanging presents. It is an expression of affection, a way to strengthen relationships and an opportunity to create moments that people remember. By combining the familiar sights and sounds of Diwali with the artistic appeal of Elephant Parade, the film gives this sentiment a distinctive visual identity. Its vibrant colours, illuminated diyas, elaborate rangoli patterns and festive fireworks celebrate light, togetherness and the joy of giving.

Commenting on the campaign, Varun Moolchandani and Hanisha Gandhi, Executive Directors, Archies, said, “Diwali is a time when people express their love and appreciation through thoughtful gestures, whether it is dressing up for the occasion or choosing a gift for someone close to them. At Archies, we have always believed that gifts carry emotions and memories. Through this campaign, we wanted to bring that feeling into the festive season with a story that captures the joy of giving and the happiness a meaningful gift can bring into someone’s home.”

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The campaign also highlights the story of Mosha, an elephant who lost part of her leg after stepping on a landmine and became the first elephant in the world to walk on a prosthetic leg. Her journey inspired Elephant Parade, which brings together art and elephant welfare. The campaign’s end card reinforces the purpose behind the partnership, adding a meaningful dimension to the festive association.

Through the Archies × Elephant Parade partnership, the campaign brings together the art of gifting, the vibrancy of Diwali and a message of compassion. With ‘A Gift That Keeps Walking’, Archies celebrates the idea that a gift can do more than mark an occasion. It can bring happiness home, create lasting memories and leave a little more joy in its wake.

Youtube: https://youtu.be/-J4F8L0Mevw?feature=shared

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DfMp-eSN6Xx/?exln=YXFtajZ0YzJudmNr

About Archies

Archies Limited operates a chain of stores that sell greeting cards and gifts for the past 45 years. The company retails photo albums, baby books, jewellery and accessories, gift hampers, perfumes, stuffed toys, and other gifts. Archies has grown with the spread of modern culture, increasing urbanization, and improving standards of living. Adorability and sentiment drive its brand appeal across all age groups and demographics. The company has established exemplary mastery over its large network of distributors, retailers, and franchisees, with a conscious focus on targeting malls and other prime retail spaces for store openings. Network of 1000+ sales points including company owned stores, retailers, franchise and distributors.

Website Link: https://archiesonline.com/

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