Archish Fertility Celebrates 5 Years with a First-of-its-Kind Transparency on Wheels Campaign Across Bengaluru

VMPL

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14: Marking five years of redefining fertility care in India, Archish Fertility & IVF has launched a first-of-its-kind, city-wide campaign that brings its core philosophy of transparency directly to the streets of Bengaluru. At the heart of the campaign is a specially designed mobile van that will travel across key neighbourhoods in the city over the next two months. Conceptualized as a "Transparency on Wheels" initiative, the van aims to demystify fertility treatment by making information more accessible, open, and easy to understand for individuals and couples.

Advertisement

Founded by clinical embryologists Rishina Bansal and Navin Desai, Archish was built on the belief that fertility care should not feel like a "black box," but rather a transparent, ethical, and empowering journey.

Advertisement

Over the past five years, the brand has established a strong presence across Bengaluru with multiple centers, combining advanced reproductive technology with compassionate, non-judgemental care.

The anniversary campaign will go beyond visibility, featuring on-ground engagement and awareness initiatives designed to spark conversations around fertility, break stigma, and encourage informed decision-making.

Advertisement

Rishina Bansal, Co-founder, Archish Fertility & IVF said "When we started Archish, our goal was to remove the opacity that often surrounds fertility treatment. Five years later, this campaign is an extension of that belief; taking honest, transparent conversations beyond the clinic and into the everyday lives of people. We want individuals and couples to feel informed, empowered, and supported at every step of their journey."

Navin Desai, Co-founder, Archish Fertility & IVF said: "Transparency is not just a value for us; it is the foundation of how we practice medicine. Through this campaign, we are opening up dialogue around fertility, addressing myths, and making information more accessible. Our aim is to create a more aware and confident community that can make informed choices without hesitation or stigma."

Archish has consistently championed a patient-first approach; offering realistic success rates, transparent processes, and emotional support alongside medical treatment, including partnerships that address mental well-being during the fertility journey. With this campaign, Archish aims to reach a wider audience across Bengaluru, reinforcing its mission to empower individuals with knowledge, clarity, and confidence in their fertility journey.

About Archish Fertility & IVF

Archish Fertility & IVF is a Bengaluru-based fertility care provider founded by experienced clinical embryologists with over 15 years of expertise. Built on the principles of transparency, ethical medical practices, and compassionate care, Archish offers advanced fertility treatments supported by personalized guidance and emotional well-being support.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)