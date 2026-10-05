Archit Garg Recognised among 40 leaders at Zee Media’s 40 under Forty Conclave

New Delhi [India], October 5: Archit Garg, Director at Sparsh Pearl, has been recognised among the 40 Under 40 leaders at the Zee Media 40 Under Forty Conclave, a platform celebrating young leaders and their contribution to business and industry.

The recognition comes at a significant phase in Sparsh Pearl's growth journey, as the Indian bath fittings manufacturer continues to expand its presence beyond the domestic market and establish itself as a global player. Archit has been closely involved in driving the company's international business, business development and new initiatives, with a focus on strengthening Sparsh Pearl's presence across international markets.

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Under his leadership and involvement in the company's export and international business initiatives, Sparsh Pearl has expanded its global footprint to 27 countries, covering markets across Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, East Africa, Central Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and South America. The company has been strengthening its manufacturing and distribution capabilities alongside this international expansion.

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For Archit, the journey has involved working across multiple aspects of the business, including marketing, business development, exports, strategic initiatives and innovation. His role has increasingly focused on taking an established Indian manufacturing business to newer markets while building greater global visibility for the Sparsh Pearl brand.

Speaking on the recognition, Archit Garg, Director, Sparsh Pearl, said, “Being recognised among the 40 Under 40 leaders is an honour and also a reflection of the journey we are building at Sparsh Pearl. For me, the recognition belongs as much to the larger team as it does to an individual. Our focus has been to build an Indian manufacturing brand that can compete confidently in global markets while continuing to invest in quality, innovation and long-term relationships. There is still a long road ahead, and this recognition motivates us to keep building.”

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The Zee Media 40 Under Forty Conclave brings together young professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders under the age of 40 who are contributing to their respective sectors. The 2026 edition was held on September 30 at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi.

The recognition also comes soon after another milestone for the brand, with Sparsh Pearl being honoured as an Iconic Brand by ET Edge, an Economic Times initiative. The recognition acknowledged the brand's longstanding presence, market footprint and evolution as a home-grown Indian brand.

About Sparsh Pearl

Sparsh Pearl, the flagship brand of Pearl Precision Products Pvt. Ltd., is a leading Indian manufacturer of bath fittings, sanitaryware and plumbing solutions, with a legacy of over four decades. Its portfolio spans PTMT and CP fittings, sanitaryware, cisterns and bathroom solutions, while its FlowShield brand offers pipes, fittings and related plumbing solutions. Driven by quality, innovation and manufacturing excellence, Sparsh Pearl has built a strong network of dealers, distributors, plumbers and channel partners across India and has expanded its presence to 27 countries. The company continues to strengthen its capabilities and global footprint with the vision of establishing Sparsh Pearl as a globally recognised and trusted Indian brand.

Sparsh Pearl — Style Kamaal. Chale Saalon-Saal.

For more details visit: https://pearlprecisionproducts.com/

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