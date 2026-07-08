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New Delhi [India], July 8: India's surveillance industry is witnessing a steady transformation as homes, businesses, educational institutions and industrial facilities increasingly adopt intelligent security solutions that combine advanced technology with recognised quality standards. As surveillance systems become more integral to everyday security, customers are looking beyond product specifications towards solutions that offer reliability, compliance and long-term confidence in deployment.

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Responding to this evolving market, ArcisAI, the surveillance brand of Adiance Technologies, has announced the launch of its Eco Series--a new range of smart CCTV cameras designed and manufactured in India. The launch marks a significant milestone for the company, with the Eco Series combining BIS-ER and STQC certified camera hardware with an independently STQC certified Video Management System (VMS). Together, these certifications position ArcisAI among the few Indian CCTV brands offering certification across both the hardware and software layers of a surveillance ecosystem.

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The introduction of the Eco Series reflects the growing importance of end-to-end quality assurance in modern surveillance. While hardware certification has traditionally been a key consideration for buyers, the software platform that manages monitoring, recording and device administration has become equally critical. By ensuring that both the camera hardware and the VMS have been independently certified under the applicable standards, ArcisAI aims to offer customers greater confidence in the overall surveillance infrastructure they deploy.

Designed for residential, commercial and institutional applications, the Eco Series integrates a range of intelligent features into every camera. Each device delivers 3MP 2K HD video, providing enhanced image clarity for capturing faces, vehicles and other important details. The cameras also feature dual-mode colour night vision, enabling users to monitor their premises with colour footage even in low-light environments.

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To improve day-to-day usability, every Eco Series camera includes two-way talkback, allowing users to communicate remotely with visitors or delivery personnel through the camera. The cameras also come equipped with on-device human detection, helping distinguish people from routine environmental movement and reducing unnecessary alerts, while on-device tamper detection immediately notifies users if a camera is blocked, moved or otherwise interfered with.

Recognising that surveillance requirements vary across locations, the Eco Series supports Power over Ethernet (PoE), wired IP and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing flexible deployment for both new installations and existing infrastructure. ONVIF compatibility enables seamless integration with compatible third-party Network Video Recorders (NVRs), while SD card storage provides local recording without recurring storage subscriptions, giving customers greater flexibility in managing their surveillance systems.

Beyond the camera hardware, ArcisAI has placed equal emphasis on the software platform that powers the surveillance ecosystem. Its Video Management System (VMS) has received independent STQC certification, reinforcing that the software layer has been evaluated separately from the camera hardware. Together with the BIS-ER and STQC certified hardware, this enables ArcisAI to offer surveillance solutions that are certified from hardware to software--reflecting the company's focus on delivering a comprehensive and trusted surveillance platform.

Commenting on the launch, Kushal Sanghvi, Managing Director of Adiance Technologies, said, "The expectations from modern surveillance systems have evolved significantly. Customers today seek solutions that combine intelligent technology with recognised quality standards and long-term reliability. With the launch of the Eco Series, we are bringing together certified camera hardware, an independently certified VMS platform and practical AI-powered features within a single surveillance ecosystem. As a brand of Adiance Technologies, ArcisAI reflects our commitment to designing and manufacturing surveillance solutions in India that deliver performance, compliance and trust for homes, businesses and institutions alike. We believe this launch represents an important step in strengthening India's surveillance ecosystem with technology that is both innovative and dependable."

The launch of the Eco Series further reinforces ArcisAI's commitment to developing surveillance solutions that align with India's growing digital infrastructure and security requirements. Backed by Adiance Technologies, the brand continues to focus on delivering made-in-India products that combine certified quality, intelligent functionality and ease of deployment across diverse customer segments.

About Adiance Technologies

Adiance Technologies is an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of CCTV cameras and surveillance solutions, aligned with the Make in India initiative. They manufacture a wide range of products; from rugged, weatherproof cameras for everyday security to advanced AI-powered systems for intelligent monitoring.

About ArcisAI

ArcisAI is the surveillance and CCTV brand of Adiance Technologies. Designed and manufactured in India, ArcisAI's camera hardware is BIS-ER and STQC certified, while its VMS software is independently STQC certified, making ArcisAI certified from hardware to software. Backed by

Adiance Technologies, ArcisAI is committed to delivering trusted, made-in-India surveillance solutions for residential, commercial and institutional applications.

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