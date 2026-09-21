VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21: ARCONIN has launched a dedicated residential design practice in Hyderabad, aimed at the city's premium homeowner segment and built around a quieter idea of what luxury looks like.

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For homeowners searching for luxury interior designers in Hyderabad, the market has largely meant one thing: visible extravagance statement chandeliers, heavy ornamentation, and gold-toned finishes used as shorthand for expense. ARCONIN Interiors is positioning itself differently, with fewer decorative flourishes and more attention to proportion, material quality, and how a home is actually lived in day to day.

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“Luxury doesn't have to be loud, Our clients are paying for craftsmanship and thoughtful planning for a home that feels considered, not just expensive.

Ram, Founder, ARCONIN.

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The studio's residential offering covers full-home interiors, renovations of existing properties, and space planning for larger premium homes, with services spanning material selection, custom furniture, lighting design, and on-site execution management. Projects typically start at ₹15 lakh, positioning ARCONIN Interiors at the upper end of Hyderabad's residential design market.

A Design Philosophy Rooted in Precision

ARCONIN Interiors draws its design approach from its parent studio's engineering background working out what a space needs to carry, in storage, movement, daylight, and everyday routines, before deciding how it should look. That sequencing is why the studio's interiors tend to read as restrained rather than sparse: every material and finish earns its place because it's doing something for the space, not because it fills a gap on a mood board.

That same discipline extends to materials. The studio favours a limited, considered palette of natural stone, timber veneers, and handcrafted finishes sourced through long-standing relationships with local artisans and suppliers rather than catalogue ordering, a choice the studio says keeps quality consistent across a project and shortens the distance between a design decision and the person executing it on site.

How a Project Moves From Brief to Handover

A typical ARCONIN Interiors project begins with a detailed site and lifestyle consultation, followed by space planning that accounts for how a household actually moves through a home rather than only how it will photograph. From there, the studio moves into material selection and custom furniture design, layering in lighting design as a structural element rather than a finishing touch. On-site execution is managed directly by ARCONIN Interiors' own team, which the studio says is why it can hold both design intent and build quality through to handover, instead of losing either to a third-party contractor partway through.

“A good interior isn't decided at the mood-board stage it's decided on site, in the small calls nobody sees, That's why we manage execution ourselves instead of handing it off once the drawings are done.”

ARCONIN Interiors works exclusively within Hyderabad and the wider Telangana market a deliberate choice, the studio says, that keeps its design team close to local suppliers, artisans, and site conditions rather than spreading a small team thin across multiple cities.

A Market Built for This Kind of Studio

Hyderabad's premium residential market has grown steadily on the back of larger-format homes and newer gated communities in micro-markets such as Kokapet, Gachibowli, and Jubilee Hills, where villa and large-apartment inventory has expanded fastest over the past few years. Homeowners buying at that scale are typically furnishing several thousand square feet in a single project a scope that rewards a design partner able to hold one coherent vision across an entire home, rather than treating each room as a separate commission.

ARCONIN Interiors is betting that homeowners buying at that scale want a design partner who understands both the aesthetics of a luxury interior and the logistics of building one sourcing, timelines, site coordination without treating either as an afterthought.

What Sets the Studio Apart

Where much of Hyderabad's luxury interior market competes on visual drama, ARCONIN Interiors is testing whether restraint is itself a premium proposition a bet that the city's more design-literate homeowners, many of whom have traveled and seen quieter luxury elsewhere, are ready for interiors that don't announce their cost.

Backed by an Engineering Practice

ARCONIN Interiors operates as part of a larger design and engineering practice, its interior teams work with direct access to structural and technical expertise that a standalone interior studio typically has to outsource useful when a renovation involves load-bearing walls, plumbing rework, or electrical reconfiguration rather than surface-level styling. The studio says this cuts down on the back-and-forth that usually happens when an interior designer has to loop in an external structural consultant mid-project, and keeps decision-making inside a single accountable team.

It also means project timelines are planned with construction realities built in from the start material lead times, site access constraints, and sequencing across trades rather than an interiors schedule that assumes ideal conditions and slips once real site work begins.

ARCONIN Interiors is currently accepting new residential projects across Hyderabad.

ABOUT ARCONIN Interiors

ARCONIN Interiors is the residential and commercial interior design practice of ARCONIN, a Hyderabad-based studio serving premium homeowners across Telangana.

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