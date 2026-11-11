Ardingly College Vietnam and JCI South Saigon to Host Cultural Bridge Winter Camp 2026 for Students from Around the World

PRNewswire

Lao Cai [Vietnam], November 11: Over 9 days from December 21 to 29, 2026, the British boarding school Ardingly College Vietnam (ACVN), in collaboration with JCI South Saigon, will organize an international winter camp titled "Cultural Bridge Winter Camp" in Lao Cai and Sa Pa. The camp is expected to welcome approximately 50 campers, including domestic and international students aged 12–17 from Japan, South Korea, India, China, and beyond.

JCI (Junior Chamber International) is a global federation of young leaders and entrepreneurs, and JCI South Saigon is one of the first two chapters of JCI Vietnam, operating under the Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association (YBA). Ms. Thao Trinh, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of ACVN, currently serves as the President of JCI South Saigon. This marks the third consecutive year that JCI South Saigon has organized the Cultural Bridge Winter Camp.

"At ACVN, we believe that meaningful education extends far beyond the classroom. We are delighted to partner with JCI South Saigon in bringing Cultural Bridge Winter Camp 2026 to life. Together, we hope to create a unique experience where young people from around the world can embrace cultural diversity, build lasting friendships, and develop the confidence, independence, and leadership skills to become truly world-ready," said Ms. Thao Trinh.

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Ms. Tran Chieu An, Vice President of JCI South Saigon, shared her opinion: "Cultural Bridge was created on a simple idea: when young people from different countries live, learn and solve real problems together, they build understanding that lasts far beyond the camp. Through this Winter Camp, we want to give the next generation of active citizens a chance to experience Vietnam's diversity first-hand, and to give back to the mountain communities that host them."

Campers will be divided into 6 Houses following the traditional British boarding school House System, with 8 members per House. The Houses are named Rong (Dragon), Long Bien, Kintai, Tower, Golden Gate, and Harbour. Each student will be paired with a companion in a "Bridge Pair," with pair missions updated daily. The Winter Camp itinerary is thoughtfully designed to be rich, creative, and rewarding.

Domestic and international students have 2 registration options to join the Cultural Bridge Winter Camp:

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- Full 9-day course: Participation fee of USD 600

- 4-day course: Participation fee of USD 350

The participation fee includes all camp activities, insurance, meals, accommodation, and transportation between Hanoi, Lao Cai, and Sa Pa.

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NINE DAYS AWAY FROM ELECTRONIC DEVICES: WHAT WILL STUDENTS DO?

- Connect with peers from all over the world, meeting and interacting in English throughout the 9 days.

- Bring three of their most cherished items from home to share the story of where their world begins.

- Trek through local villages in Sa Pa and listen to villagers tell stories about the terraced rice fields.

- Hand-wrap Tet gifts for highland children and write bilingual greeting cards.

- Cook by the campfire on Christmas Eve, perform with their House, and eagerly await their Secret Santa gifts.

Students will return home with a "World Ready Passport" filled with memories and friendships from across the globe, inspiring them to stay in touch long after this winter ends. Nine days away from screens is traded for an emotional winter of friendship and unforgettable experiences.

The Cultural Bridge Winter Camp is operated by 15 members of JCI South Saigon, including 5 program department heads covering Camp Learning, Leadership & Entrepreneurship, Outdoor & Survival, Health & House Life, and Community & Global Affairs. Supporting staff from ACVN include specialists in child safeguarding, medical coordination, boarding care, and facilities. Every day, campers are accompanied by a dedicated House Mentor, and parents receive daily photo updates of their children.

IF YOU HAD $100 TO START A BUSINESS, WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

Parents have likely heard their children excitedly share an idea: making a craft, opening a stall, or running a project with friends. If given the chance to try, where would they start?

At Cultural Bridge Winter Camp 2026, the $100 Start-Up Challenge gives them that exact opportunity. Using simulated capital, students team up to brainstorm ideas, calculate costs, and prepare a booth for a local market fair.

What should they sell to attract customers? How much spending is reasonable? If the first approach does not work, what will the team change?

Every decision is an opportunity for students to explain their choices, listen to their teammates' perspectives, and find solutions together. An idea gradually takes shape through the tasks they complete side by side.

After the trip, parents can look forward to hearing their children share which idea their team chose, what obstacles they faced, and how they navigated them together.

IS YOUR CHILD READY FOR BOARDING SCHOOL LIFE?

If your family is considering boarding school or studying abroad, you may wonder: away from home, can my child take care of themselves? Will they blend in with new friends, keep up with daily routines, and know how to ask for help when needed?

At Cultural Bridge Winter Camp 2026, your child gets to experience all of this during a 9-day journey at ACVN and Sa Pa.

Students tidy their own rooms, organize their belongings, wake up on time, and live in a House alongside peers from different countries. House Mentors guide them in adapting to this new lifestyle, starting from small daily habits.

Through group activities, students practice speaking up, active listening, and collaborative problem-solving. The World Ready Passport documents their milestones so that by the end of the camp, they can tell their parents what they achieved, what they enjoyed, and where they still need support.

Parents can follow the journey through daily photo updates. Students also have a scheduled call home on the evening of December 25 to share stories about celebrating their first Christmas with new friends.

Nine days may not answer every question about studying away from home, but these experiences will give the whole family a solid foundation to consider the next step.

A WORLD OF FRIENDS AWAITS IN VIETNAM

Your child will connect with Vietnamese and international peers within their House—meeting, interacting, and bonding from day one in English.

They will be paired with an international buddy for all 9 days: bringing three items from home to tell the story of their world, and listening to their buddy's story in return. Both teach and learn from each other.

The 6 Houses are named after 6 world-famous bridges, and each House is a second home where no one is a stranger.

Your child arrives with one buddy and leaves with a whole world of friends.

About Ardingly College Vietnam (ACVN):

- Built and inaugurated in January 2023 with investment from Khoi Nguyen Investment Group (KNI Group), the school currently has around 200 students from Grade 1 to Grade 12, offering bilingual and international programs for both day and boarding students.

- Location: 19/5 Road Intersection (B9-B10 Road), Cam Duong Ward, Lao Cai.

- Campus Area: Nearly 10 hectares, with a total usable floor area of over 50,000 m².

-Total Investment: Nearly 700 billion VND (equivalent to 20 million GBP).

- Curriculum: OxfordAQA international curriculum leading to IGCSE (Grades 9–11) and A-Levels (Grades 12/13).

- Boarding Admissions: Open to boys and girls from Grade 6 (age 11) to Grade 12/13 (age 18).

About JCI:

JCI is the largest global network of young active citizens, leaders, and entrepreneurs aged 18 to 40.

- Mission: To provide leadership development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change, embrace social responsibility, and partner with the United Nations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

- JCI Vietnam: Founded in 2008 under the patronage of the Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association (YBA). The organization currently operates multiple chapters across provinces and cities (such as JCI Hanoi, JCI South Saigon, JCI Danang, etc.) with hundreds of projects making positive contributions to the community.

If parents are wondering whether this program is the right fit for their child, message ACVN for detailed consultation on the Cultural Bridge Winter Camp 2026 journey:

- Cultural Bridge Winter Camp 2026

- 21–29 December 2026

- Ardingly College Vietnam, Lao Cai & Sa Pa

- For students aged 12–17

- Registration Deadline: November 22 for international students (to allow sufficient time for visa processing and flight bookings)

- Please scan the QR code on the poster or message our fanpage to register

- enquiry@acvn.edu.vn | +84 (028) 38 95 95 95

- acvn.edu.vn | https://wintercamp.acvn.edu.vn/

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