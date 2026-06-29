Are Flexi Cap Funds Suitable During Market Uncertainty?

HT Syndication

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New Delhi [India], June 29: Market uncertainty can make investors pause. When valuations move, news flow changes quickly and parts of the market behave differently, it is natural to wonder whether one should stay invested, shift allocations or wait.

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This is where diversified equity mutual fund categories enter the discussion. A flexi cap fund is one such category because it is not restricted to only large cap, mid cap or small cap companies. However, suitability during uncertain markets depends on risk appetite, time horizon and expectations.

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How the category works

As per regulatory classification, this category refers to an open-ended dynamic equity scheme that invests across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. It is required to maintain a minimum investment of 65% of its total assets in equity and equity-related instruments.

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Within this framework, the fund manager can allocate across different market capitalisations based on the scheme's mandate, market conditions and internal research. This means the portfolio is not restricted to a single segment.

This flexibility is a key feature. A large cap-focused fund is expected to remain largely within that segment, while mid cap and small cap funds have their own defined universes. However, flexibility does not remove risk. These schemes continue to have significant exposure to equities, so their value can fluctuate, particularly over shorter periods.

Why uncertainty can feel difficult

Uncertainty may come from inflation concerns, interest rate movements, global events, earnings expectations, policy changes or valuation discomfort. During such phases, one part of the market may appear steady while another may see sharper movements.

Large cap companies may be more established, but they can still correct. Mid cap and small cap companies may offer potential growth opportunities, but they can also be more volatile. Since market direction and timing are difficult to predict, relying heavily on one narrow segment may not suit every investor.

How flexibility may help

A key feature of this approach is that the fund manager can vary exposure across market caps. During periods of elevated volatility, the manager may increase allocation towards relatively established companies if the scheme strategy supports such a move. If valuations appear more reasonable in select mid or small cap pockets, the manager may consider exposure there.

This does not mean the fund will avoid losses or deliver higher potential returns in uncertain markets. It only means the strategy can increase or reduce the likelihood of certain portfolio outcomes by changing allocations within the equity universe.

The manager's role becomes important. Outcomes may depend on the research process, portfolio construction, risk controls and the discipline with which the scheme follows its stated approach.

What investors should check

Such schemes may be suitable for investors who want equity exposure across market caps through one portfolio and are comfortable with equity-related volatility. They may also suit those who prefer not to take frequent calls on whether large caps, mid caps or small caps may do better at any given time.

However, they may not be suitable for very short-term goals or for investors who are uncomfortable with fluctuations in portfolio value. Market uncertainty can test patience, and equity mutual funds generally require time for the approach to play out.

Before investing, it is useful to review the scheme's portfolio, investment style, riskometer, benchmark, expense ratio and behaviour across market phases.

Past performance may or may not be sustained in future

Time horizon matters

During uncertain markets, many investors look for immediate clarity. Equity investing rarely offers that comfort. A longer investment horizon may reduce the impact of short-term movements, though it cannot remove risk.

For goals that are several years away, a diversified equity approach may be considered as part of an overall plan. For near-term needs, depending heavily on equity funds can be unsuitable because market movements may affect investment value just when the money is required.

Equity mutual funds should be viewed alongside other investments, cash flow needs, emergency reserves and personal risk tolerance.

So, are they suitable during uncertainty?

These schemes may be considered during market uncertainty because they provide diversified equity exposure and allow the fund manager to allocate across market caps. Their structure may help reduce reliance on a single segment.

At the same time, they are not a shield against volatility. They carry equity market risks, and performance can vary based on the manager's decisions and market behaviour. Suitability depends less on the market mood and more on investor goals, time horizon and comfort with risk.

Conclusion

Uncertain markets often create the urge to act quickly. A calmer approach may be to review whether an investment still fits the original goal. Such schemes may be suitable for investors seeking diversified equity exposure across market capitalisations, provided they understand the risks and remain realistic about potential returns. Reading scheme documents carefully and consulting a qualified financial adviser, where required, can help investors assess suitability before deciding.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This document should not be treated as endorsement of the views/opinions or as investment advice. This document should not be construed as a research report or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This document is for information purpose only and should not be construed as a promise on minimum returns or safeguard of capital. This document alone is not sufficient and should not be used for the development or implementation of an investment strategy. The recipient should note and understand that the information provided above may not contain all the material aspects relevant for making an investment decision. Investors are advised to consult their own investment advisor before making any investment decision in light of their risk appetite, investment goals and horizon. This information is subject to change without any prior notice.

The content herein has been prepared on the basis of publicly available information believed to be reliable. However, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited does not guarantee the accuracy of such information, assure its completeness or warrant such information will not be changed. The tax information (if any) in this article is based on prevailing laws at the time of publishing the article and is subject to change. Please consult a tax professional or refer to the latest regulations for up-to-date information.

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