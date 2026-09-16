Arena Animation hosts an Alumni Meet in Gurugram celebrating 3 decades of industry impact in the AVGC-XR and creative sectors

Rs Bringing together industry leaders, alumni, and aspiring creators, the event highlights the growing influence of skilled professionals in India’s AVGC-XR sectorRs Gurugram, Sep 16 , 2026: Arena Animation, a leading institute in animation, gaming, visual effects, and digital media education and a training brand of Aptech Limited, recently hosted its Alumni Meet at Holiday Inn, Sector 36, in Gurugram. The event brought together alumni and partners, creating a vibrant platform to celebrate achievements, exchange industry insights, and strengthen community connections.

The event witnessed participation from over 100 attendees, including distinguished alumni who are now contributing across leading studios and organisations in the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) and creative industries. The gathering served as a platform to celebrate their journeys and inspire the next generation of creative professionals.

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Notable alumni in physical & virtual attendance included Mr. Gurmeet Singh, Director of the Movie, Mirzapur, Ms. Anjali Dutta, Vice President, Tech Mahindra, Mr. Mukund Sagar Vasishta, Director - Client Relations, Lakshya Digital, Ms. Nancy Kapoor, Design Head, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Mr. Vikas Saini, Sr. Art Director, Aristocrat Technologies, Mr. Sachin Yadav, Creative Director, Mastercard and Ms Priyanka Kapoor, Partner, Neovation, among many others, reflecting both creative excellence and entrepreneurial mindset fostered at Arena Animation.

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The event was also attended by Mr. Shajan Samuel Sr. Vice President & National Sales Head, Arena Animation, Aptech Ltd. Following the successful establishment of alumni chapters in Indore, Vadodara, Nashik, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Siliguri, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Aligarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur & Pune, Arena Animation is expanding its alumni network with the launch of its 14th chapter in Gurugram. With more than 1500 alumni engaged across multiple chapters, the initiative continues to strengthen professional connections, celebrate alumni achievements, and nurture a thriving community of creative professionals. As part of this initiative, the brand will host similar meets across metro and non-metro cities, aimed at recognising the achievements of its alumni and fostering stronger connections within its growing creative network.

Mr. Sandip Weling, Whole-time Director & Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited said, “It is inspiring to see our alumni from Gurugram successfully building ventures leading creative enterprises making meaningful contributions across leading studios and creative organisations. As Arena Animation marked 30 years, this milestone is not only a reflection of our legacy, but of the strong industry network we have cultivated over time. The Gurugram Alumni Meet celebrates these achievements while reinforcing our commitment to nurturing talent, strengthening alumni connections, and fostering a collaborative ecosystem that inspires the next generation of creative professionals.” Mr. Nitesh Jawarani, Business Partner & Centre Director, Arena Animation, Gurugram, Sector 14, said, “After three decades of being associated with Aptech & Arena Animation, it is truly special for us to host our first Alumni Meet of this scale and bring together the very people who have been an integral part of our journey. Our alumni are the living testament to what we have built over the years - from students who once walked through our doors to professionals who have gone on to create successful careers worldwide. This gathering is much more than a reunion; it is a celebration of the relationships, opportunities and shared experiences that have shaped our journey.” Mrs. Preeti Jawarani, Academics Director, Arena Animation, Gurugram, Sector 14, said, “Arena Animation, Gurugram has consistently placed strong emphasis on career-oriented education and quality placements, helping its students build successful careers in the animation, VFX, gaming, multimedia and creative industries. Over the past three decades, its shining placement record stands as a testament to this sustained focus on employability, industry readiness and nurturing talent that meets professional standards.” Spread across 5000 sq ft, self-owned premises, Arena Animation, Gurugram provides its students with an environment that goes well beyond computer-based learning, with dedicated space for professional shoots, creative workshops, collaborative activities and alumni interactions fostering a vibrant creative community.

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Continuing its legacy of shaping India’s creative ecosystem, Arena Animation also launched a slew of innovative and future ready training programs including AI in Video Editing, AI in Motion Graphics & Design. The celebration also highlighted Arena Animation's continued focus on strengthening industry-academia collaboration, encouraging original intellectual property creation through initiatives such as Arena Animation Originals, integrating emerging technologies into learning, and developing globally competitive creative professionals.

The Alumni Meet also enabled engaging discussions around emerging technologies, evolving career pathways, and industry expectations. Alumni shared their professional journeys and insights, offering valuable guidance to aspiring creators on navigating a dynamic and competitive creative ecosystem.

With Gurugram being a key hub for creative arts, culture, heritage and storytelling, the event further reinforces Arena Animation’s role in nurturing talent that contributes to both national and global creative industries.

ABOUT ARENA ANIMATION: Arena Animation is a pioneer, trendsetter, and global leader in Media & Entertainment education. Since its inception in 1996, Arena Animation has trained over 4,50,000 students globally through its extensive network of centers.

Arena Animation offers industry-relevant courses in Animation, VFX, Gaming, Digital, AR/VR, and Multimedia, empowering students to build global careers in the rapidly evolving creative industries. The curriculum is supported by top-tier faculty, global partnerships, and cutting-edge learning tools. Arena Animation’s students are placed in leading studios and companies such as DNEG, Rockstar Games, Zebu Animation, Green Gold Animation, ILM, NY VFXWALA, Network 18, Digitoonz, and more across the Media & Entertainment landscape.

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