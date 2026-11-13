Arena Animation Inaugurates New Centre at Yelahanka, Bengaluru

The new centre, equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities, strengthens Arena Animation’s presence in Bengaluru and empowers students to pursue creative careers Rs

Bengaluru, Nov 13, 2026: Arena Animation, one of India’s leading animation institutes in the country, has announced the inauguration of its new training centre at Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The centre was inaugurated by Mr. Shajan Samuel, Senior Vice President & National Sales Head, Arena Animation.

This launch marks a significant step in extending Arena Animation's legacy of delivering world-class training in animation, gaming, graphic design, digital content creation and multimedia technologies to aspiring creators in Yelahanka, Bengaluru and its neighbouring areas.

The new centre is equipped with cutting edge infrastructure, offering students access to the latest tools, software and technologies essential for success in the dynamic creative industries. Spanning 1800 square feet, the centre is built to accommodate over 350 students, creating a dynamic environment for aspiring creative professionals. The centre also features a dedicated chrome studio, among other amenities.

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Speaking at the launch, Mr. Shajan Samuel, Senior Vice President & National Sales Head, Arena Animation said,"The launch of our new Arena Animation centre in Yelahanka, Bengaluru represents more than just an expansion - it’s a gateway to boundless creativity for the youth aspiring to join the AVGC (animation, VFX, gaming & comics) industry. At Arena Animation, we are committed to nurturing creative talent and empowering aspiring young professionals to pursue rewarding careers within the creative economy sectors. With this new centre, Bengaluru’s vibrant talent pool now has access to state-of-the-art education and resources of Arena Animation to bring their imagination to life and be industry ready professionals."

Mr. Immanuel Brandan, Centre Director & Business Partner, Arena Animation Yelahanka, Bengaluru said, “The Indian AVGC industry has evolved remarkably; from being a support function to becoming a creative force that helps shape stories on a global stage. Our creators and artists continue to push creative and technical boundaries, delivering work that matches global standards across films, OTT, advertising and more. Many of these artists within the AVGC community are from premiere learning institutes such as Arena Animation and we are delighted to be part of this exciting story.”

The inauguration of the Yelahanka centre is part of Arena Animation's broader strategy to expand its footprint across the country, ensuring that aspiring creative minds have access to top-notch education and training, no matter where they are located. With this centre, Arena Animation has over 12 centres covering all growing corridors of Bengaluru.

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New Centre Details:

No 723, 3rd Floor, 16 A Mani Road, Yelahanka, New Town, Bengaluru -560064

Contact: 7338044777

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For further information, please visit: https://www.arena-multimedia.com

ABOUT ARENA ANIMATION

Arena Animation is a Pioneer, Trendsetter and Global Leader in Media & Entertainment education. Arena has an extensive network of centres and has trained over 4,50,000 students globally since its inception in 1996.

Arena offers industry relevant courses on Animation, VFX, Gaming, Digital, Augment Reality, Virtual Reality and Multimedia to students aspiring for global careers in this New Age industry. It trains students as well as professionals in the latest industry relevant courses backed by alliances with world leaders, a world-class faculty and the latest technical educational tools.

Arena’s students are placed as Graphic Designers, Web Designers, 2D/3D Animators, 2D/3D Designers, AV Editors, Technical Trainers, 3D Modellers, game designers, Multimedia Programmers, Compositors, Visualizers, Content Developers and Pre and Post Production executives in blue chip animation studios and entertainment companies like Technicolor, MPC, Dneg, Prime Focus, Crest Animation Studios, EFX, UTV Toons, Toonz Animation, Prasad Studio, Color Chips, Ramoji Film City, Green Gold Animation, DQ Entertainment, Paprikaas Animation Studios, UshaKiron TV, Sony TV, Google India, TOI, DD Sports, Discovery Channel, Divya Bhaskar, Asianet Satellite Communications, ETV, NDTV, Zee Sports and Zee TV to name a few.

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