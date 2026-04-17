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Home / Business / Arena365 Appoints Nicholas Pooran as Brand Ambassador, Launches New Athlete Partnership Model

Arena365 Appoints Nicholas Pooran as Brand Ambassador, Launches New Athlete Partnership Model

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PTI
Updated At : 05:54 PM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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London, United Kingdom (NewsVoir) Arena365 has announced T20 superstar Nicholas Pooran as its Official Brand Ambassador, marking the launch of a new approach to athlete partnerships in cricket.

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Rather than a traditional sponsorship, the collaboration is built around a more connected model — bringing fans closer to the game through real-time moments, interactive experiences, and a new way to engage with cricket as it unfolds.

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Pooran, former West Indies captain and one of the most explosive players in world cricket, is widely recognised for his impact across global T20 competitions.

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Arena365 is building a cricket-first platform for a global audience — designed around speed, simplicity, and live engagement across every over.

From matchday experiences to real-time predictions, the focus is simple: making cricket faster, more immersive, and more connected for fans everywhere.

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Tom Gant, Chief Marketing Officer at Arena365, said, “Most partnerships in sport are just logos and posts. This isn’t. We’re building something that actually connects fans to the game in real time — faster, simpler, and built around how people experience cricket today. This is a different model, and it’s exactly where the space is going.” Nicholas Pooran added, “Cricket moves fast, and the way fans experience it should match that. Arena365 feels built for the moments that matter — live, simple, and right in the middle of the action. I’m excited to be part of something that’s pushing the game forward.” The partnership signals Arena365’s ambition to become the world’s most recognisable cricket-first platform, bringing a new kind of fan experience to audiences globally. And this is only the beginning of what Arena365 plans to build in cricket.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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