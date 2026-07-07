Arihant Capital Markets Limited Celebrates 34 Years of Trust, Innovation and Customer-First Growth

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Arihant Capital Markets Limited proudly marks its 34th Anniversary, celebrating over three decades of empowering customers through trusted financial services, research-driven insights and continuous innovation.

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The milestone was celebrated with the Arihant team at Taj Lakefront, Bhopal, where employees came together to commemorate the Company's journey and honour Mr. Ashok Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arihant Capital Markets Limited, for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment in building the organisation over the past 34 years.

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Established in 1992, Arihant Capital Markets has grown from one office to a nationwide network of 800+ Investor Centres, serving over 2.5 lakh clients with trusted financial solutions across broking, advisory, wealth management, PMS, insurance and financial planning. Listed on both BSE and NSE, the Company continues to uphold the highest standards of transparency, governance and customer centricity.

Innovation continues to remain at the core of Arihant's growth strategy. From MCP, our AI-powered investment companion, to curated Themes that offer ready baskets of stocks across sectors like defence, energy and manufacturing, and the recent Options Strategy Builder, we continue to bring solutions that make investing simpler, smarter and more accessible.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arihant Capital Markets Limited, said:

"For 34 years, our customers have placed their trust in us, and that trust continues to inspire everything we build. Markets are evolving rapidly, and so are customer expectations. Our focus is to stay ahead of that change by combining research, technology and innovation to deliver investment solutions that are simple, relevant and future-ready. We remain committed to helping our customers make informed financial decisions with confidence."

As Arihant Capital Markets enters its 35th year, the Company remains focused on building the next generation of investment solutions by continuously enhancing its research, technology and digital capabilities. With customer needs at the centre of every innovation, Arihant aims to make investing simpler, more accessible and better aligned with India's evolving financial landscape. Guided by the trust of its customers and the vision of its leadership, the Company remains committed to creating long-term value and shaping the future of investing in India.

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