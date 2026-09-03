Arihant Plus to Host Central India’s Largest AI - Algo Trading Conclave in Indore

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 3: Arihant Plus, the next-generation investing and trading platform from Arihant Capital Markets Ltd., is set to host Central India’s Largest AI–Algo Trading Conclave in Indore on September 5, 2026. The conclave will bring together traders, investors, market professionals, technology enthusiasts and aspiring algo traders to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI), algorithmic trading and automation are reshaping financial markets.

Advertisement

The conclave, organised by Arihant Plus and powered by Arihant Capital Markets Ltd., will feature experts from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Through expert-led sessions and practical discussions, the event will examine how technology is changing the way market participants research opportunities, develop strategies and execute trades.

Advertisement

At the heart of the conclave will be the journey from strategy creation to automated execution. Participants will gain practical insights into how AI can support market analysis and strategy development, how trading strategies can be converted into automated systems, and how algorithmic execution can help reduce manual intervention and bring greater speed and discipline to trading.

The event will also explore the opportunities and challenges associated with AI-led trading, the fundamentals of algorithmic trading and the evolving role of technology in financial decision-making.

Advertisement

Mr. Ashok Jain, Chairman, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd., said, “The Indian capital market is entering a phase where technology will play an increasingly important role in widening access to sophisticated investing and trading capabilities. Our responsibility as a market institution is to ensure that this transition is accompanied by knowledge and awareness. The AI–Algo Trading Conclave is an extension of that belief. Through Arihant Plus, we are bringing together technology, research and market experience to help investors understand these changes and participate in the evolving market ecosystem with greater awareness.”

The conclave also reflects Arihant Plus’ broader positioning as a technology-led platform designed to bring multiple investing and trading needs together. The platform provides access to equities, derivatives, mutual funds, IPOs, commodities, currency and curated investment solutions, along with capabilities such as AI-powered portfolio insights, AI-MCP, no-code algos and Strategy Builder.

Speaking ahead of the conclave, Mr Arpit Jain, MD, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd., said, “AI and automation are changing the way investors and traders interact with the markets. At Arihant Plus, our focus is not simply on bringing technology into investing, but on making that technology genuinely useful and accessible to the Indian investor. From opening an account in two minutes and faster execution to AI-powered research, portfolio intelligence, mutual funds, baskets and no-code algo capabilities, Arihant Plus brings multiple investing and trading needs together in one platform. Through this conclave, we want people to experience how these technologies can simplify the journey from an idea or strategy to actual market execution.”

Arihant Plus is backed by more than three decades of capital-market experience through Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. Its proposition is centred on making investing and trading simpler, smarter and more accessible, under its broader mission of #HelpingIndiaInvest.

The September 5 conclave in Indore is expected to attract participants from across Central India, including active traders, investors, financial professionals, students, technology enthusiasts and those looking to understand the practical applications of AI and algorithmic trading. By bringing market expertise and emerging technology together, Arihant Plus aims to create a platform for meaningful learning and discussion around the future of market participation.

About Arihant Capital Markets Ltd.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. is a diversified financial services company with more than three decades of experience in the Indian capital markets. The company offers a range of financial products and services spanning equity and derivatives, investment banking, wealth management, mutual funds, commodities, currency and research. With a focus on combining market expertise with technology-led solutions, Arihant Capital continues to evolve its offerings to meet the changing needs of Indian investors and market participants.

The company’s technology-led platform, Arihant Plus, represents this evolution by bringing investing, trading, research and intelligent market tools together in a single ecosystem, with the broader objective of #HelpingIndiaInvest.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)