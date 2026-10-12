ARIS Brings a New Energy to Mumbai’s Fitness Scene

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Juhu has a new address for people who want more from their fitness experience. ARIS, now open on NS 10th Road, brings together performance-driven training, premium recovery space, a contemporary café & nutrition bar, and community experiences—creating a destination where performance meets lifestyle.

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The idea for ARIS began taking shape during the Founder’s time in Paris, where exposure to different fitness cultures sparked a deeper interest in the way people train, move and connect through fitness. What started as a curiosity grew into a passion for exploring how training could become more engaging, how music and coaching could transform the energy of a session, and how the experience could extend beyond the workout itself. Through further research into emerging fitness formats, this vision evolved into ARIS—a space built on the belief that fitness could be more immersive, more connected and more rewarding.

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At ARIS, structured sessions, music and coaching come together to create an environment built around focus, intensity and collective energy. The experience extends beyond the training floor through four pillars: MOVE, RECOVER, RECHARGE and CONNECT. Together, they bring training, recovery, nutrition and community into a more complete fitness experience.

Training remains at the heart of ARIS, while recovery plays an important role in the member journey. The studio features a cold plunge, infrared sauna, traditional sauna and steam room, giving members dedicated spaces to focus on recovery after physical effort. RECHARGE focuses on nutrition and refuelling, while run clubs, workshops and events extend CONNECT beyond scheduled sessions.

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Located on the sixth floor of Eden Square, ARIS offers panoramic views across Juhu and the Mumbai skyline. Its interiors contrast a darker, atmospheric training environment with calmer recovery areas, creating distinct spaces for intensity and restoration.

The ARIS community brings together professionals, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes and fitness enthusiasts who value performance, personal progress and meaningful connections. Through its training and community initiatives, the studio aims to make fitness a more engaging and consistent part of everyday life.

ARIS is led by three co-founders with complementary backgrounds. Rahul Nahar brings over a decade of experience in the fitness industry, with a focus on training and programming. Anshika Gupta leads the brand and business vision, drawing on her MBA from HEC Paris and her research into international fitness trends. Khanak Budhiraja, an architect-turned-actor, brings a perspective shaped by architecture, fashion and entertainment to the studio’s design and spatial experience.

With a focus on experience as much as outcomes, ARIS reflects a changing fitness landscape—one where the environment, energy and culture surrounding a workout are becoming as significant as the workout itself.

ARIS

NS Road number 10, Juhu, Mumbai

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