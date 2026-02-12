Arnav Automobiles inaugurates state-of-the-art Mahindra showroom at Worli, Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: MODI (a unit of Arnav Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.) today inaugurated a state-of-the-art Mahindra showroom at Worli, located at Atria - The Millennium Mall--one of the city's most prominent retail destinations. The new showroom has been designed in close collaboration with Mahindra's Chief Design & Creative Officer, Pratap Bose, to elevate customer experience through premium ambience and thoughtful hospitality. It offers an immersive product engagement format that makes the buying journey more personalized and intuitive.

- MODI (a unit of Arnav Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.) brings a marquee experience in Worli for Mahindra customers, backed by a 40,000 sq. ft. Sewri workshop

- Prime, high-footfall location at Atria-The Millennium Mall on Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai

- Spanning 5,000 sq. ft., designed for a more immersive and personalised customer experience

'Aangan' hospitality-led zone with lounges and private consultation areas, enabling 360-degree vehicle viewing

Spread across 5,000 sq. ft., the showroom introduces a customer-centric layout anchored by the 'Aangan'--a hospitality-led zone that includes lounges and private consultation areas. Customers can explore Mahindra's SUVs with 360-degree vehicle viewing, enabling deeper engagement and easier decision-making in a comfortable, premium environment.

Gautam Modi, Managing Director, MODI (a unit of Arnav Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.) said, "Our association with Mahindra & Mahindra is built on a shared commitment to serving customers with trust and consistency. We are delighted to partner with Pratap Bose to bring this premium experience to Mahindra customers through our new Worli showroom, where we are taking our partnership forward in a contemporary way--creating a premium, customer-first space that matches the expectations of today's buyers. Additionally, the new 40,000 sq. ft. workshop at Sewri, featuring 20 mechanical bays, 10 bodyshop bays, and dedicated electric SUV bays, further strengthens our ability to deliver a quicker turnaround and a more dependable ownership experience."

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer - Automotive & Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "Design is not only what a space looks like--it's how it makes people feel and how effortlessly it guides them through it. The new Worli showroom is crafted to be welcoming and calm, with a layout that encourages discovery and unhurried conversations. The 'Aangan' serves as the emotional centre of the space--bringing hospitality into the retail journey--while the 360-degree viewing environment helps customers connect with Mahindra SUVs from every angle. Recognising that ownership begins as an emotional journey for the entire family, this space caters to shared moments of excitement and connection. The intent is simple: make the customer experience more immersive, more human, and more memorable."

In line with its focus on strengthening customer experience beyond the showroom, the company also inaugurated a state-of-the-art workshop at Sewri, spread across 40,000 sq. ft. Equipped with mSPA car-care, 20 mechanical bays, 10 bodyshop bays and 2 exclusive electric SUV bays, the facility is designed to enable quicker turnaround and support customer service needs.

Address:

- Showroom: Atria-The Millennium Mall, Ground Floor, Dr Annie Besant Rd, Worli, Mumbai - 400018

- Workshop: BEST Saparia Sub Station, BPCL Complex, Sewri Fort Road, Sewri, Mumbai - 400015

