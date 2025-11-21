BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Arogya World, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to preventing diabetes and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through health education and lifestyle change, announced India's 2025 Healthy Workplaces today at the Global Summit and Healthy Workplace Awards event. This brings the cumulative total number of Healthy Workplaces recognized by Arogya World in India to date to 285 with a total employee strength of around 9 million.

The prestigious two-day event on November 20 and 21, 2025, was organized by Arogya World in collaboration with the Global Center for Healthy Workplaces (GCHW) and strategic partner Godrej Industries and brought together international leaders in workplace health, healthcare experts, policymakers, industry bodies, and India's leading companies, to explore new frontiers in workplace well-being.

At the Global Summit & Healthy Workplace Conference and Awards this year, 27 companies were recognised as Healthy Workplaces at the Bronze, Silver, and Gold categories for their outstanding contributions to employee health. These organisations underwent a rigorous evaluation process, and were assessed on leadership commitment, physical and mental well-being initiatives, and innovation in workplace health programs. The 2025 Healthy Workplaces include CEAT Tyres Chennai Plant, TVS Motor Company Limited (Mysuru Plant), Jindal Stainless Limited-Hisar, Asian Paints Limited Sriperumbudur Plant, Amazon Seller Services Private Limited, 3M India Limited, Upland Software India Private Limited, Shangri-La Bengaluru, Client Associates, TNQ Tech Private Limited, Wurth Information Technology India Private Limited, Freudenberg Gala Household Products Private Limited, Laurus Bio Private Limited, Brigade Enterprises Limited, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, GE Vernova (Wind Vadodara), Tata Motors Body Solutions Limited, O By Tamara Coimbatore, Grasim Pulp & Fibre-Harihar, Prudent Insurance Brokers Private Limited, Grasim Industries Limited Staple Fibre Division- Nagda.

This year, for the first time, Arogya World went global and recognized multiple units of Avery Dennison from different countries including India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, UAE, Pakistan as Healthy Workplaces. In addition, several companies renewed their Healthy Workplace status after undergoing Arogya's thorough assessment process.

Arogya World also recognized 7 Platinum Healthy Workplace companies this year including MSN Laboratories Private Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation, Salaam Bombay Foundation, VA TECH WABAG LTD, Abbott India, SAP in India, applauding them for their emphasis on metrics and data. In addition, and continuing from what we launched last year, we are proud to recognize Tata Consultancy Services as the 2025 entrant into our Hall of Fame. This exemplary company was given this well-deserved lifetime recognition for going above and beyond and making lasting contributions to not only employee wellness through a comprehensive range of initiatives that address mental, physical, and emotional well-being in an integrated manner, but also for serving the community at large.

Speaking on the occasion, Srabani Banerjee, Head of Programs, Arogya World India Trust, said, "The summit was a powerful platform for industry leaders to explore how workplaces can become catalysts for healthier, more fulfilling lives. At Arogya World, we see workplaces as a strategic lever in tackling NCDs, and we remain committed to advancing dialogue and sustained action."

Under the theme "Workplace Health 2030 - Redefining the Future," the summit spotlighted emerging standards in workplace wellness and cutting-edge strategies that place employee health at the core of business success. Discussions centred on the role of leadership, technology, empathy, and AI in shaping holistic wellness ecosystems, and on translating broad health goals into measurable, people-focused impact.

Speakers from leading organizations from India and around the world attended the high-profile event this year, reflecting their strong commitment and outstanding contributions to advancing employee health and well-being.

For more information about the event & agenda click here:

https://hwp.arogyaworld.org/conference-and-awards-2025/

