Arora Brothers Draw 50,000 visitors in TCV BAZAAR’s Diwali Edition in Gwalior

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: Gwalior witnessed a major festive shopping rush as TCV Bazaar’s Diwali Edition, titled “ Gwalior Ka Tyohar ,” attracted over 50,000 visitors during its three-day run from October 23 to 25. Led by brothers Mohit and Rohit Arora, the third edition of TCV Bazaar brought together shoppers, businesses and families, turning the festive gathering into a major crowd-pulling event in the city.

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With more than 70 stalls spanning over 12 categories, TCV Bazaar offered visitors an extensive mix of fashion, jewellery, lifestyle products, festive gifts, food and entertainment. The event gave shoppers an opportunity to explore multiple brands in one place ahead of Diwali, while exhibitors gained direct access to a large audience. The strong turnout throughout the three days highlighted the appeal of bringing shopping and festive celebrations together under one roof.

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Organised by the team behind The City Vibes (TCV), the event aimed to create a platform where businesses could connect directly with customers. TCV Bazaar provided emerging brands, local businesses and established exhibitors with an opportunity to showcase their offerings, engage with potential buyers and build visibility during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. For visitors, the gathering offered a convenient way to discover new brands, shop for festive essentials and enjoy a lively atmosphere.

The reported footfall of over 50,000 reflected the strong public response to the third edition of TCV Bazaar. Beyond shopping, the event brought people together through a shared festive experience, with a diverse range of stalls and entertainment adding to its appeal. For participating businesses, the turnout created opportunities to interact with prospective customers, while visitors benefited from having multiple shopping categories gathered at one destination.

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For Mohit and Rohit Arora, the response marked an important milestone in their efforts to build platforms that connect businesses with communities. With three editions of TCV Bazaar, the brothers continue to develop an event concept that combines shopping, business visibility and community engagement. The success of the Diwali edition has also set the stage for the next chapter, as TCV Bazaar prepares to return to Gwalior in December with “TCV BAZAAR | Happiest Weekend Of The Year.”

The upcoming December edition promises another opportunity for visitors to explore brands, discover products and spend time with family and friends, while businesses can look forward to connecting with new audiences. Those interested in participating or seeking further details can contact 7999166397 or 9826496138 . Following a third edition that drew more than 50,000 visitors, Mohit and Rohit Arora are preparing to bring TCV Bazaar back to Gwalior, building on the growing interest in the city’s shopping and lifestyle events.

For more details:

https://www.tcvbazaar.com

https://www.instagram.com/tcv.bazaar?dlrf=MWR5eDUwb2wzYXN6Yw%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

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