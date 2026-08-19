Arrive Expands Global Footprint with New Innovation Center in Bengaluru, India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

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• Arrive expands its global tech footprint with a new innovation hub in Bengaluru.

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• The center brings together world-class engineering talent to accelerate predictive AI capabilities and transform how people move through cities.

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Arrive, a leading global mobility platform, announced the opening of its new innovation hub in Bengaluru, India. The strategic expansion establishes Bengaluru as a core Arrive hub, uniting cross-functional teams, including engineering, product, customer care, sales operations and AI, to drive client-first value creation and advance the company's global product roadmap to ease movement in cities.

By anchoring its new hub in India’s premier tech ecosystem, Arrive expands its global presence and taps into an elite talent pool. The Bengaluru team will play a critical role in scaling global engineering velocity and deploying predictive AI features that keep partners at the forefront and will simplify mobility worldwide.

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“Expanding into Bengaluru is an important step in how we continue to build technology and product capabilities that support smarter urban mobility around the world," said Cameron Clayton, CEO of Arrive. "What makes this moment especially meaningful is the talent and ambition behind it. Bengaluru has a remarkable technology ecosystem, and embedding our growing team here gives us the engineering depth to solve complex challenges to build intuitive experiences that simplify travel for the cities and communities we serve."

Beyond expanding technical capacity, the new facility reflects Arrive’s commitment to fostering a collaborative culture across its global workforce. Located in the heart of Bengaluru, Arrive has a new 20,000-square-foot office. The India center was inaugurated by the Arrive Executive Leadership Team, along with other senior leadership.

"Opening our Bengaluru innovation hub is about creating a vibrant space where brilliant minds can build and thrive together," said Jérôme Selva, Chief Operating Officer of Arrive. "Movement is at the heart of every community, and a truly global company is built on the continuous enrichment of diverse cultures. That shared strength is how we stayed tightly aligned to our purpose: together, we make cities more livable.”

The Bengaluru location complements Arrive's network of offices in Stockholm, Sweden, London, United Kingdom, Atlanta, United States and across the globe. The facility was established in partnership with global management consultancy Zinnov, supporting Arrive in building and scaling its center in India.

To learn more about Arrive visit, https://arrive.com/en

About Arrive

Arrive is a leading global mobility platform with the mission to ease movement in cities. Through its family of brands, including EasyPark, Flowbird, RingGo, ParkMobile and Parkopedia, the company is present in more than 20,000 cities across 90 countries, helping people and decision-makers make smarter choices about urban travel. Arrive makes cities more livable through delivering core competencies such as autonomous vehicle management solutions, smart payments and optimizing parking solutions, to data-driven traffic reduction measures and refining public transport networks. For more information and news, visit arrive.com.

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Cameron Clayton, CEO, Arrive, Sandesh Bhat, CTO, Arrive, Debbie Guerra, General Manager, Arrive, B.V. Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, Jerome Selva, COO, Arrive at the inaugural of Arrive's new innovation center in Bengaluru.

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