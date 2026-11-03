Arrowpoint Investment Partners Selects Arcesium to Scale Asia-Focused Multi-Strategy Platform

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 3: Arrowpoint Investment Partners ("Arrowpoint"), an investment firm building an Asia-focused, multi-strategy platform, today announced that it has partnered with Arcesium, a leading global financial technology provider to the investment industry. Arrowpoint is leveraging Arcesium's intelligent data management and operational platform, Opterra, along with its industry expertise and managed services, to scale its sophisticated, multi-asset investment strategies. Equipped with industry-leading technology, Arrowpoint is able to onboard new managers quickly and drive competitive edge across multiple asset classes and investment strategies as the platform scales.

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"Using Arcesium's technology and operational platform enables us to achieve efficient and scalable growth through our Asia-focused strategy," said Woon Young Jeong, Chief Operating Officer of Arrowpoint. "The company's pedigree of working with large multi-strategy firms, its managed services' global coverage, and its intelligent technology made it the right partner to support our goals. Arcesium's deep capabilities within the hedge fund ecosystem mean our portfolio managers can quickly deploy and scale new strategies, supported by operational infrastructure capable of matching our growth ambitions."

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Founded in 2024 by a former Millennium Asia co-CEO, the Singapore-headquartered firm manages $2 billion in funds, has a presence in Hong Kong and Dubai, and oversees 24 portfolio managers across Asia and the Middle East. As Arrowpoint grows and manages investment activity across multiple asset classes, the firm's priority was to find an agile technology partner that meets rapid workflows and processes, while harmonizing large volumes of data.

Chris Barrow, Head of Revenue for EMEA & APAC at Arcesium, commented on the announcement: "We are delighted to partner with Arrowpoint as one of the most sophisticated and high-profile launches we've seen in Asia. Since opening the Arcesium office in Hong Kong earlier this year and expanding our presence in the region, we are quickly gaining momentum with other hedge funds and asset managers and are tapping into the vibrant market interest in Hong Kong and Singapore. Partnering with such a high-caliber client like Arrowpoint is a key milestone and we look forward to enabling the firm to scale in new directions with the support of our technology and managed services."

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Arcesium's Opterra is a front-to-back investment lifecycle management platform that fits the unique operating environments of hedge funds, enabling optimized capital efficiency, increased productivity, and reduced operational risk. This partnership underscores Arcesium's continued momentum in the APAC region as more firms look to modernize their technology infrastructure and scale with confidence.

About Arcesium:

Arcesium© is a global financial technology company delivering front-to-back technology solutions for some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, asset managers, private markets, sell side, and digital assets firms. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $6.7T in gross AUM and over $1.2T in sell-side capital balances and has modelled over 178 million investments to date. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Multi-Asset Investing. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle. Arcesium currently has a staff of over 2,600 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and its capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About Arrowpoint Investment Partners:

Arrowpoint is an investment firm building a differentiated Asia-focused, multi-strategy platform. Learn more at https://arrowpointfund.com/

Arcesium Media Contact:

Ivy Gitarts

Aspectus Group

Ivy.Gitarts@aspectusgroup.com

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Media Contact:

media@arrowpointfund.com

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