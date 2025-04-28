DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Art Collector Abeer Vivek Abrol Celebrates Indian and Global Art Legacies in Himachal Pradesh

Art Collector Abeer Vivek Abrol Celebrates Indian and Global Art Legacies in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh [India], April 28: Abeer Vivek Abrol, 26, renowned art collector and cultural advocate, visited two key cultural sites in Himachal Pradesh today: the Shobha Singh Art Museum in Andretta and the International Roerich Memorial Trust (IRMT) in Naggar, Kullu.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:32 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Himachal Pradesh [India], April 28: Abeer Vivek Abrol, 26, renowned art collector and cultural advocate, visited two key cultural sites in Himachal Pradesh today: the Shobha Singh Art Museum in Andretta and the International Roerich Memorial Trust (IRMT) in Naggar, Kullu.

At the Shobha Singh Art Museum, Abrol explored the museum's prized collection, which includes significant works like Sohni Mahiwal and portraits of national icons, as well as artwork deeply rooted in Sikhism. Singh's portrayals of Sikh Gurus and spiritual themes have made a lasting impact, particularly in representing the core values of Sikhism. Abrol commended the museum's efforts to preserve Shobha Singh's legacy, highlighting his ability to capture both the spiritual depth and cultural essence of India.

Advertisement

Abrol remarked,

"Each painting at the Shobha Singh Art Museum speaks a language of timeless emotion, connecting us to our roots, cultural pride, and spiritual heritage, particularly the profound teachings of Sikhism."

Advertisement

Later, at the IRMT in Naggar, Abrol, hosted by Ms. Larisa V. Surgina, explored the legacy of Russian artist Nicholas Roerich. Roerich's work, which blends spiritual and cultural themes, remains influential worldwide.

Abrol commented,

"Roerich's art transcends borders, capturing the spirit of the Himalayas and a call for cultural preservation. Experiencing his legacy is both an artistic and spiritual journey."

Abrol's visits further cement his commitment to promoting and preserving both Indian and global art, strengthening cultural exchange between nations.

For more details, https://www.instagram.com/abeerabrol?igsh=MXBkcTF6MGt3NWE1ag==>

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper