ART Fertility Clinics India to revolutionise fertility care with its brand-new website, combining holistic wellness programmes and cutting-edge tech

The industry-leading fertility chain unveils a unique, free-to-access digital experience with live yoga sessions, expert webinars, and physical tours of its state-of-the-art embryology lab for select patients ART Fertility Clinics India, the nation's premier IVF and fertility treatment provider, has today announced the launch of an innovative suite of free-to-access phygital experiences with a brand-new website. Combining in-person and digital experiences to assist prospective parents in every step of the journey, the comprehensive platform is designed to transform how fertility care is approached in the country.

The clinic offers free laboratory visits every Saturday to selected couples, allowing them to witness the state-of-the-art technology and best-in-class procedures that protect their future embryos. These educational tours, aimed at showcasing the clinic’s RI Witness Technology for embryo tracking and identification, will demystify the IVF process and build confidence. By demonstrating the unprecedented security, sterile handling, and precision in every step of the journey, from egg collection and transfer to embryo retrieval. This technological precision, along with its extensive medical expertise and comprehensive patient care approach, translates into results that speak for themselves; the clinic chain has distinguished itself by consistently delivering the highest live birth rates across the country.

Speaking on the launch of the patient experience, Gursimran Kaur, Regional Head, ART Fertility Clinics India, said, “Since its inception, ART Fertility Clinics India has set itself apart with a patient-first approach that reflects our broader mission to democratise access to world-class fertility care. The launch of our new website is another step toward fulfilling that vision. Parenthood can be a daunting, complex decision for couples, and we aim to make it more accessible and affordable. We are not just offering medical and care services, but a complete ecosystem of support, education, and cutting-edge tech for fertility treatment. Our goal is to eliminate the knowledge gap and build trust by handholding prospective parents at every step of their journey, encouraging more of them to choose for the fertility care they need and deserve.” The development represents a significant leap forward in making expert fertility care more accessible, affordable, and relevant to couples across India by making parenthood feel less daunting. As part of the unique experience, ART Fertility Clinics India will provide live online fertility yoga sessions every Saturday. Available to all participants free of charge, these sessions will focus on gentle asanas, breathing techniques, and meditation practices that are shown to enhance reproductive health and address emotional and physical wellbeing. Complementing this will be free expert webinars with IVF specialists every Friday, allowing new patients to connect with leading experts about their doubts and queries about fertility care without the traditional barriers of cost or complexity.

Along with its free services, ART Fertility Clinics India is also introducing comprehensive Couple Fertility Screening packages starting from just ₹1,199 to ensure that financial barriers never prevent couples from accessing essential diagnostic services. For more information about ART Fertility Clinics India’s comprehensive services, visit https://artfertilityclinics.in/ or follow @artfertilityclinicsindia on social media platforms.

About ART Fertility Clinics ART Fertility Clinics in a global brand which is headed by Dr Somesh Mittal as CEO. The brand has its presence in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Hyderabad,Delhi, Ahmendabad , Chennai, Faridabad and Noida. It has proven success rate of 70% and already helped more than 5,000 couples to live their dream of parenthood.The clinic digital ecosystem includes RI Witness System which assure embroy identity and Xiltrix Monitorining System which maintain optimal lab conditions.

