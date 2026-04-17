ART Fertility Clinics Strengthens Hyderabad Presence, Uniting Science, Ethics, and Hope for Couples Seeking Parenthood

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 17: ART Fertility Clinics, one of India's most trusted names in reproductive medicine, has reaffirmed its commitment to Hyderabad as a strategic centre of excellence in the country's growing fertility care landscape. With over 5,000 patients served at its Jubilee Hills centre with Live Birth Rate above 60% and a 4.9-star patient satisfaction rating from over 500+ verified reviews, the clinic has become the preferred destination for couples across the Deccan region and beyond, including patients travelling from Warangal, Nizamabad, Kurnool, and Srisailam. This clinic, situated at Heera Moti Complex, Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills, is certified by both the Government of India and the Telangana State Government under the ART (Regulation) Act.

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The ART Fertility Clinics employ state of the ART technologies like ZIltrix and RI Witness, and a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-integrated laboratory system ensuring complete sample traceability. The clinic offers this high-quality IVF treatment at affordable rates, with packages starting as low as Rs. 1,45,000 with zero-interest EMI options.

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The CEO Speaks: A National Mission, A Hyderabad Commitment

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Speaking on the organisation's India strategy, Dr. Lalit Singh, Group Chief Executive Officer, ART Fertility Clinics, said: "At ART Fertility Clinics, our highly accomplished clinicians use the best-in-class technology to deliver personalised care and help our patients realise their dreams of parenthood. Behind every patient who walks through our doors is a deeply personal journey, filled with hope, courage, and quiet resilience. They deserve nothing less than exceptional care delivered with full transparency. Hyderabad is central to that mission."

The Clinical Voice: Evidence Above All

Dr. Parul Katiyar, Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics India, who brings over 23 years of expertise and a master's in human Reproduction from the University of Valencia to the organisation's clinical leadership, emphasised the role of rigour: "Ethical, evidence-based fertility treatment is not a differentiator, it is the baseline. What we build on top of that baseline is a deeply individualised approach to every patient. No two fertility journeys are alike, and our protocols are designed to reflect that."

Innovation and Access: A National Perspective

Dr. Richa Jagtap, Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics India who holds a fellowship in Reproductive Medicine from K.K. Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore and is a recipient of the ET Health World Hall of Fame (IVF Specialist, West Zone) Award 2022, said: "The field of reproductive medicine in India has evolved significantly, but access to internationally benchmarked, ethical care with innovative personalised protocols remains uneven. ART Fertility Clinics aims to bridge this gap, not only in metropolitan areas but also in Tier II regions that have traditionally received less attention on fertility issues. Hyderabad is a compelling example of how we are doing exactly that."

On the Ground in Hyderabad: Where Hope Meets Clinical Precision

Dr. Padmavathi Ravipati, Lead IVF Specialist at ART Fertility Clinics, Hyderabad, has over 15 years of clinical experience in reproductive medicine and has been instrumental in establishing Hyderabad as one of the key centres for ART Fertility Clinics in India. She said: "We have achieved successful outcomes for patients with extremely low AMH levels who had been turned away by other clinics. For us, no case is a closed door. Our role is as much human as it is clinical and that is what the Hyderabad community has come to trust."

The World Health Organisation estimates that infertility affects one in six couples globally. India now performs between 2 and 2.5 lakh IVF cycles annually, making it one of the largest fertility care markets in the world. ART Fertility Clinics has helped over 50,000 families achieve parenthood across its national network of centres spanning Delhi, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

About ART Fertility Clinics

ART Fertility Clinics, A Brand Global Fertility Solutions Pvt Ltd, is India's leading fertility clinic chain with a presence across nine cities and a globally benchmarked IVF success rate of over 70 per cent. The organisation offers a comprehensive range of treatments including IVF, IUI, ICSI, Embryo Freezing, Preimplantation Genetic Testing, and advanced male fertility procedures. Its 100 per cent in-house embryology laboratories and AI-enabled incubator systems uphold the highest clinical and ethical standards in reproductive medicine. Free consultation appointments are available at https://artfertilityclinics.in/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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