Art is to carve the emotions of the heart on the canvas - Kanchan Mehra

New Delhi [India], March 8: Vimla Arts organized a painting exhibition on the occasion of Women's Day in the premises of Marwah Studio. This exhibition will run for two days. On this occasion, Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of Marwah Studios, said that the life of a person who does not love art is incomplete because it is such a love that teaches you to love nature, God, and yourself. The one who loves himself can love the entire nature. This is my belief.

As far as women are concerned, whatever form you see of them, every form brings a different image because without them, the home is incomplete, and now that the office is also incomplete, this universe is also incomplete. Vimla Arts founder Kanchan Mehra said that today's woman does not want to be worshiped as a goddess but wants that she should get equal rights, she should also be considered a human being, and she should be respected. Kanchan Mehra emphasized that this exhibition not only sheds light on contemporary art but also on contemporary and folk art.

It aims to establish a platform for emerging and talented artists in both fields. The vision is to provide opportunities to young artists to showcase their talent and receive scholarships that will help them pursue their artistic careers. He also said that International Women's Day is a celebration that women celebrate with great pride. Therefore, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Vimala Art Forum is presenting two extraordinary art exhibitions--Pink Iron 3 and Maati 2. Pink Iron 3 will feature 12+ senior artists and their artworks, 45 artists selected from our open call, and 10 member artists. Institute Director Dilip Sharma said that today's woman is undoubtedly moving ahead in every field and is doing wonders in the field of art.

Vimala Arts Institute provides an invaluable space for young artists to promote their growth in the world of art. Invited artists include Anwar, Ashok Bhowmick, Yusuf, Hiren Thakur, Shyam Bihari Agarwal (Padma Shri), Ajit Dubey, Shovin Bhattacharya, Bipin Kumar, Mayur Gupta, Kalicharan, Kamalkant, Rajesh Srivastava, Manhar The exhibition featured renowned contemporary artists like A. Kapadia, Dilip Sharma, Suresh K. Nair, Vishwanath Sable, Swati, Satish Sharma, Satish Kale, Anoop Chand, Bhagat Singh, Anand Dabli and Javed. Works of Arvind Singh, Bhuvaneshwar Bhaskar, Pankaj Tiwari, Pankaj Sharma and Vivek Das were also showcased along with renowned sculptor of the country Ramesh Bisht.

This expanded exhibition will provide a unique opportunity for students and art lovers to engage with the masterpieces, thereby promoting deeper artistic dialogue and appreciation. It will further strengthen the platform to bring wider recognition to emerging and established artists and encourage future collaborations in the Indian art sector.

