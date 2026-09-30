ART MUMBAI 2026 Announces Speaker Series and Expanded Programme

The programme brings together conversations, performances and guided walks exploring art institutions, public art, poetry and painting, women artists and more

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

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Ahead of its fourth edition, ART MUMBAI 2026, presented by Birla Opus Paints, has announced its programme of conversations, guided walks and performances, bringing together artists, poets, curators, institutional leaders, technologists and cultural practitioners from India and internationally.

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Taking place from 12–15 November 2026 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, the ART MUMBAI programme and Speaker Series complement the 94 Indian and international exhibitors with conversations that explore issues shaping the art world in India and internationally.

ART MUMBAI Speaker Series

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The 2026 Speaker Series examines developments across the art ecosystem, from the growth of institutions and public art to creative collaboration, women artists and emerging technologies.

• Scaling Up: The Future of Art Institutions in Asia and the Middle East

Lydia Yee • Manuel Rabaté • Minal Vazirani

A conversation on how art institutions across South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East are expanding their programmes, audiences, digital presence and international reach.

• A Poet and a Painter

Javed Akhtar • Baaraan Ijlal

Moderated by Ranjit Hoskote

Inspired by their collaboration, this conversation explores how poetry and painting translate memory, belonging and contemporary urban life across two creative forms.

• Decades of Vision

Krupa Amin • Geetha Mehra • Amita Malkani • Naman Ahuja

Moderated by Siddharth Somaiya

Representatives of organisations marking significant anniversaries in 2026 reflect on their interconnected histories, evolving visions and role in shaping India's cultural landscape.

• Women to Watch

Indu Antony • Vidya Shivdas • Veeranganakumari Solanki • Minal Vazirani

A conversation on Indu Antony's multidisciplinary practice and the themes explored through her work, presented in the context of the National Museum of Women in the Arts’ Women to Watch initiative.

• Enter the Art: How Immersive Tech Is Redrawing the Gallery Walls

Alap Parikh • Sonia Parekh

Moderated by Asad Laljee

A look at how artificial intelligence, augmented reality and immersive technologies are changing the ways artists create and audiences encounter art.

• Reframing the City: Public Art in India

Ranjit Hoskote • Vishal Dar

Moderated by Veeranganakumari Solanki

From SITE Jodhpur to the sā Ladakh Biennale, this conversation considers who commissions public art, who it serves and what allows it to endure beyond a moment of visibility.

ART MUMBAI: Across the Arts

Alongside the conversations, guided walks of the fair will return, offering guests a closer look at artists and practices presented by exhibitors. Stage programming will also include talks, performances and musical presentations, extending the programme across disciplines. On Friday and Saturday evenings, extended hours will give visitors more time to explore the fair and its cultural programme. Further details will be announced shortly.

As ART MUMBAI continues to grow, its programme complements the experience of looking and collecting, offering context around the artists, practices and ideas encountered at the fair. For established collectors, as well as those beginning to build a collection, ART MUMBAI remains a place where collections take shape.

ART MUMBAI 2026

12–15 November 2026

Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

About ART MUMBAI

ART MUMBAI is India’s premier modern and contemporary art fair, showcasing exceptional artworks from South Asia and across the world. Featuring renowned Indian and international galleries, the fair brings together influential artists, collectors, curators, institutions, and thought leaders under one roof.

Celebrated as a hub of cultural innovation and critical dialogue, ART MUMBAI presents cutting-edge exhibitions, immersive installations, and curated programmes that reflect the evolving landscape of global art. With a deep commitment to championing South Asian art, it serves as a vital platform for discovery, discourse, and the expanding art market in India.

Website link: www.artmumbai.com Instagram link: @artmumbaiofficial

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ART MUMBAI

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