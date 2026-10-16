HT Syndication

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], October 16: In a significant advancement in minimally invasive pancreatic surgery, Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur, successfully performed a spleen-preserving laparoscopic distal pancreatectomy on a young patient diagnosed with a pancreatic mucinous cystic neoplasm (MCN).

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The complex procedure was performed by Dr. Ajit Mishra, Head, GI, HPB & Liver Transplant, as part of the hospital’s advanced gastrointestinal and hepatopancreatobiliary surgical services.

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A distal pancreatectomy involves removing the body and tail of the pancreas affected by disease. In this case, the surgical team was able to remove the affected portion of the pancreas while preserving the spleen, an important consideration in a young patient.

Preserving the spleen, preserving the future

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The spleen plays an important role in the body's immune system and helps protect against certain infections. While splenectomy may be necessary in some pancreatic surgeries, preserving the spleen can be beneficial when it is technically feasible and oncologically appropriate.

Speaking about the procedure, Dr. Ajit Mishra, Head, GI, HPB & Liver Transplant, Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur, said:

“In pancreatic surgery, our objective is not only to treat the disease effectively but also to preserve healthy organs whenever it is safe to do so. In a young patient, preserving the spleen can have important implications for long-term health and quality of life. In this case, the disease characteristics allowed us to perform a distal pancreatectomy while preserving the spleen, without compromising the principles of appropriate surgical treatment.”

Precision through minimally invasive surgery

The surgery was performed using a laparoscopic approach, which involves operating through small incisions rather than a conventional large abdominal incision. For appropriately selected patients, minimally invasive pancreatic surgery can offer benefits such as reduced surgical trauma, less postoperative discomfort, shorter hospitalisation and faster recovery.

However, spleen preservation during distal pancreatectomy requires meticulous surgical planning and technique. The surgical team must carefully assess the lesion and its relationship with surrounding structures while ensuring adequate removal of the affected pancreatic tissue and maintaining the blood supply to the spleen.

Dr. Mishra added “Organ preservation should never come at the cost of oncological safety. The principle is clear: when ontologically appropriate, preserve the organ and preserve the future. Especially in younger patients, every effort to retain healthy organ function can contribute to their long-term wellbeing.”

Understanding pancreatic mucinous cystic neoplasms

Pancreatic mucinous cystic neoplasms (MCNs) are cystic lesions of the pancreas that can have malignant potential. They are commonly found in the body or tail of the pancreas and are seen predominantly in women. Management depends on several factors, including the size and characteristics of the cyst, symptoms, imaging findings and the possibility of malignant transformation.

Surgical removal may be recommended for lesions with features that indicate a significant risk of malignancy or other concerning characteristics.

The successful procedure at Artemis Shanti Hospital highlights the role of advanced laparoscopic and organ-preserving techniques in pancreatic surgery, particularly when treating younger patients where long-term preservation of organ function and quality of life are important considerations.

About Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur

Artemis Shanti Hospital, Raipur, is part of the Artemis Hospitals network and provides comprehensive medical and surgical care across multiple specialties. The hospital is committed to bringing advanced clinical expertise and modern healthcare services closer to patients in Central India.

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