PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: At 80, artist Shailaja S. Kamat is about to realise a dream she has held for years… presenting her solo exhibition at Mumbai’s iconic Jehangir Art Gallery, following several solo and group exhibitions at various venues in India and Dubai. Titled Beyond the Shapes, the exhibition will be held from 7th September to 13th September 2026, and will feature her paintings exploring cityscapes through colour, form and abstraction.

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“A solo exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery has been my lifetime dream,” says Kamat. “I never imagined I would experience such a beautiful moment in my life. I feel so happy, so content and truly grateful. For me, this feels like receiving a lifetime achievement award!”

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As the title Beyond the Shapes suggests, Kamat looks beyond the familiar forms of the built environment to discover new possibilities within them. The cityscape has been at the centre of her practice over the last four years, shaped by her close observation of houses and architectural forms across cities, towns and villages. The changing light brought by different weather conditions, the mood of a rainy day or the quietness of night often find their way into her cityscapes, giving the same spaces different characters onto her canvas. Her impeccable sense of colour adds to these changing moods, while industrial buildings bring in another side of city life, reflecting the struggles of the workers who spend their days within them. Homes in cities and villages, along with mandirs, masjids and churches, appear alongside each other, reflecting the real diversity and unity of everyday life. Rather than simply reproducing what she sees, she breaks down these familiar structures and evolves her own interpretations through shapes, colours and compositions.

Created over approximately eight months, the 35-40 acrylic-on-canvas works in Kamat’s upcoming exhibition vary in size, but share her interest in turning everyday structures into expressive compositions. Having witnessed eight decades of change, Kamat’s works also reflect the transformation of India’s landscape - from village life to extreme urbanisation. For her, the cityscapes are not just about buildings and spaces, but observations of the people, lives and changing world around them.The idea that every person has a struggle finds expression in some of her works through the outline of human faces, within which she brings in village scenes, reflecting the larger journey of human life. “Age and life experiences have definitely brought depth to my work,” she says. “The journey I have experienced, the good and the bad, has taught me many things. Observing the world around me and expressing my emotions through painting has become my passion.”

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Kamat’s love for painting began when she was around eight years old. Over the years, she experimented with colour pencils, oil pastels, charcoal, watercolours and oils, and eventually studied art in Karnataka. Yet, life did not allow her to pursue painting professionally for many years. She continued to keep in touch with art in whatever way she could, often painting to gift her works to family and friends.

It was only at the age of 75 that her artistic journey took a decisive turn. Her meeting with artist and mentor Satyendra Rane introduced her to new techniques in acrylic painting and opened up an entirely new phase of her practice. Since then, Kamat has worked with a renewed sense of purpose, spending the last four years developing her cityscape works. Her family, too, has been an important source of encouragement throughout this journey.

There is still much that the octogenarian artist wants to explore, experiment with and put on canvas. And for anyone who feels they have waited too long to pursue something they love, Shailaja S. Kamat has a simple message, “I feel art can become a beautiful part of your life at any age. It gives you joy, keeps you happy and helps you forget your worries. If there is something you have always wanted to do, I would say, just begin. Take it slowly, enjoy the process and see where it takes you. It is never too late to discover something new about yourself.”

What: Shailaja S. Kamat’s Exhibition Beyond the Shapes

When: 7th September to 13th September, 2026

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery No. 4, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

Timings: Daily 11 am to 7 pm

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