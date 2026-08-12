ARTIX 5.0 Returns to New Delhi for its 2026 Edition at The Claridge

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New Delhi [India], August 12: ARTIX, India's pioneering hotel art fair, returns with its fifth edition on August 22 and 23, 2026, at The Claridges, New Delhi. Bringing together leading galleries, artists, designers, jewellers and creative brands, this year's edition will transform 21 hotel rooms into immersive exhibition spaces, offering visitors an intimate way to experience art beyond the traditional gallery format.

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ARTIX 5.0 will feature a distinguished line up of participants including Lotus Arts de Vivre, 108 Art Projects, Golf Green Gallery, Aura Art Gallery, Gallery Vision Art, Jagat Jewels, Arushi Arts, Taranaksh, Bharati Shah, Aanchal Garg and Art & You, with more participants to be announced in the coming weeks.

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One of the key highlights of this year's edition will be a special showcase celebrating the life and legacy of K. G. Subramanyan, one of India's most influential modern artists, educators and thinkers. Bringing together a focused presentation of his works, the showcase will offer visitors a closer look at his distinctive visual language and the enduring influence of his practice.

ARTIX 5.0 will also introduce 'Artist in Focus', a new initiative dedicated to supporting emerging artists. The platform will present a curated selection of works by promising contemporary talent, creating opportunities for greater visibility and meaningful engagement with collectors, galleries, curators and art enthusiasts.

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Founded by Malvika Poddar, Payal Kapoor and Sethu Vaidyanathan, ARTIX was conceived as an alternative to the conventional art fair. Inspired by international hotel art fairs, it transforms hotel rooms into curated exhibition spaces, allowing every participant to create a unique environment that reflects their artistic vision while encouraging closer interaction between artists, galleries and audiences.

Since its debut in 2023, ARTIX has grown into one of India's most distinctive multidisciplinary art platforms, bringing together art, design, jewellery, textiles, fashion and craft through editions in New Delhi and Hyderabad. The fair has created a unique space where established names and emerging voices come together, reflecting the evolving landscape of India's creative industries.

Alongside the exhibitions, ARTIX 5.0 will host a curated programme of panel discussions, artist talks and guided walkthroughs, bringing together artists, collectors, gallerists and industry experts to explore conversations around contemporary art, collecting, design and culture.

Speaking about the fifth edition, the founders of ARTIX said,

"As ARTIX enters its fifth edition, our vision remains the same to create a platform where art can be experienced in a more personal and engaging way. Every edition has helped build a growing community of artists, galleries, collectors and audiences, and this year we are excited to introduce new initiatives that celebrate both artistic legacy and emerging talent while continuing to expand conversations around contemporary creative practices."

ARTIX 5.0 will take place on August 22 and 23, 2026, at The Claridges, New Delhi.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artix.india/?hl=en

Website: https://artixindia.com/

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