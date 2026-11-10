Note: The belief of the Ehrmann family and Groupe Serveur, the main shareholder, in the growth of Artprice by Artmarket's activities is reflected in the increase of their stake in the share capital of Artmarket.com, through the acquisition of new Artmarket.com shares. Naturally, all required filings are made with the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) and published online within the statutory deadlines, with share purchases being carried out during authorized trading windows.

These current and future transactions are solely intended to reaffirm the confidence of the Ehrmann family and Groupe Serveur in the future of Artprice by Artmarket.com and to provide their full support to Artmarket.com, and in no way to carry out a takeover bid or squeeze-out (OPA/OPR), contrary to the interpretation that certain forums continue to make. The interpretation according to which the Ehrmann family would refrain from certain purchase or threshold-crossing declarations is also erroneous.

The ONDE extranet (Outil de notification et de déclaration électronique – Electronic Notification and Filing Tool) is the AMF's secure platform dedicated to filing declarations (executives' transactions, threshold crossings, etc.). It hosts both current and future declarations. The declarations referred to are as follows:

• First declaration – No. 2026DD1133787 (published on August 17, 2026).

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• Second declaration – No. 2026DD1134265 (published on August 20, 2026).

• Third supplementary declaration – No. 2026DD1134267 (published on August 20, 2026).

• Fourth declaration including 4 transactions – 969500P7L99JTKAIG60 (published on October 13, 2026).

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PARIS and SAINT-ROMAIN-AU-MONT-D'OR, France, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the framework of the statutory publication of its Q3 2026 revenue, Artmarket.com—whose Artprice department has been the World Leader in Art Market databanks since its creation in 1997, nearly 30 years ago—announces the global beta-test rollout in early December 2026 of Artprice Visual Search® (registered trademark), followed in January 2027 by its commercial launch within its high-end Premium and high-end Professional subscriptions.

The culmination of several years of research and development led by thierry Ehrmann and his teams of engineers, data scientists, and art historians, this proprietary and vertical artificial intelligence marks a fundamental milestone in Artprice's "AI-First" architecture.

Whereas the dozens, or even hundreds, of artwork recognition experiments attempted across the world until now relied on deep learning limited to 10,000, 12,000, or 20,000 images with very little metadata documentation, Artprice Visual Search® achieves a true quantum leap by processing several terabytes of high-definition images and metadata certified over nearly 30 years by its historians and editors on the works referenced in its databanks.

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Rollout schedule and strong pricing leverage starting January 2027: To maximize global adoption and the financial impact of this technological breakthrough on the Art Market, Artprice by Artmarket.com is rolling out Artprice Visual Search® according to a two-stage industrial strategy:

1. Early December 2026 – Opening of the beta version to all Artprice clients: Throughout the entire month of December 2026, Artprice is granting its entire global subscriber base access to the beta version of Artprice Visual Search®. This strategic opening allows each client to measure, under real-world conditions, the investigative and valuation power of the tool on their own research and collections.

2. Starting January 2027 – Commercial launch within high-end Premium and Professional offers at significantly higher rates: As of January 2027, Artprice Visual Search® will be integrated into the high-end Premium and high-end Professional subscription plans, accompanied—in full economic logic given the added value delivered—by significantly higher rates. The beta access offered in December 2026 thus acts as a powerful conversion accelerator to drive existing clients to switch massively starting in January 2027 toward these high-contribution subscriptions, generating a structural increase in average revenue per user (ARPU).

30 years of "AI-First" doctrine: from Intuitive Artmarket® and Blind Spot® to the quantum leap of Artprice Visual Search®

Since its founding in 1997—nearly 30 years of uninterrupted investment—Artprice has built its near-global hegemony on proprietary database engineering (now covering 930,000 artists and auction traceability since 1700), refusing any external technological dependency in order to prepare for the advent of a purely vertical and proprietary artificial intelligence dedicated to the Art Market. Even before the rest of the sector measured the impact of foundation models, Artprice by Artmarket.com deployed its AI-First ecosystem:

• Intuitive Artmarket®: Artprice's generalist, proprietary, and strictly vertical AI, capable of analyzing in real time the econometric, biographical, and historical complexity of the entire global Art Market.

• Blind Spot®: Artprice's predictive and analytical algorithm designed to detect the blind spots of the Art Market, identify weak signals, and reveal undervaluations or correlations invisible to the human eye.

• Artprice Visual Search® (Beta early December 2026 / Premium & Professional Offers January 2027): The most advanced building block of this architecture. Because the image constitutes the most complex and universal cognitive structure in art, Artprice Visual Search® propels Artprice's computing power into the direct analysis of visual matter across several terabytes of archives of reproductions and documentation of works of art, equipped with a self-learning engine that continuously enriches and refines itself.

Statement by thierry Ehrmann, Founder of Artprice and CEO of Artmarket.com:

"With the global beta-test rollout of Artprice Visual Search® in early December 2026, followed in January 2027 by its commercial launch within our high-end Premium and Professional offers, our 30 years of AI-First strategy since the creation of Artprice in 1997 reach their natural crowning achievement.

After laying the cognitive and econometric foundations of the sector with Intuitive Artmarket®—our generalist, proprietary, and vertical AI—and then unveiling the weak signals and blind spots of the Art Market thanks to the unseen gaze of Blind Spot®, we are today taking a true quantum leap: that of purely visual intelligence applied to several terabytes of data and an unrivalled collection of nearly 145 million images of works of art.

Our search capability on works of art referenced by Artprice is superior to generalist engines that run up against the mathematical limits of simple pattern recognition: Artprice's proprietary RAG architecture cross-references the visual fingerprint of the reproduction with its certified historical metadata, ensuring optimal identification accuracy and reducing the margin of visual uncertainty to a statistically marginal level.

Why does it succeed while continuously improving at the algorithmic level, where the dozens, or even hundreds, of artwork recognition experiments conducted around the world have failed? Because a very large proportion of those vertical applications relied until now on embryonic deep learning limited to 10,000, 12,000, or 15,000 images, which were moreover very poorly documented. Yet the naked pixel is blind if it is not irrigated by the historical memory of the Art Market.

By training our proprietary AI on 23 million reproductions of works of art annotated over nearly 30 years by our historians, editors, econometricians, and documentalists, with 180 structured and completed fields for each reproduction of a work of art, we have endowed Artprice Visual Search® with a true cerebral image.

This is where database science meets aesthetic philosophy. I have worked extensively on the work of Luigi Pareyson and his theory of formativity*—the forming form (forma formante), that movement through which the work invents its own formal law in the very act of being created. It is this approach which, thanks to the power of the Artprice Visual Search® AI, will make it possible to push back the academic limits of the human-based Art Market toward new horizons where only the computing power of our AI can scientifically and reliably detect these new forms that will metamorphose the history of Art and, by extension, its Market.

Today, hundreds of millions of collectors and enthusiasts are no longer looking merely for a signature or a subject: they are searching for aesthetic powers, forms, color strata, supports/surfaces, and mediums. *(In summary, the creator does not impose an abstract idea onto matter: he engages in a dialogue with his work in the making, and it is the work itself—acting as a forming form—that reveals to him how it must be constructed through a process of formativity.)

We are light-years ahead of the archaic algorithmic model of the 2010s inherited from Amazon ("those who viewed this artist also viewed this"). By instantaneously returning 49 works qualified by percentage degree of relevance, Artprice Visual Search® connects the $2,000 Dutch Vanitas and the $170,000 museum-grade masterpiece within a single plastic continuity, while preserving the power of the Art Market's high returns, which range between 14% and 15% above $100,000.

By opening this beta version to all our clients in early December so that they can transition in January 2027 to our high-end Premium and Professional subscriptions, we are shattering the locks of a historically rigid and academic Art Market. Let us recall that it took Artprice 5 to 6 years of continuous effort to establish worldwide the very notions of Contemporary Art—artists born after 1945—and Ultra-Contemporary Art—under 40 years old on a rolling basis—and that it still takes 5, 10, or even 15 years today for art dealers (who have replaced the Academy), sociologists, critics, and art historians to formally identify a new school.

Thanks to Artprice Visual Search®, backed by our historic alliance of over 25 years with the PR Newswire / Cision group, we will now uncover and reveal in real time, in a rigorously scientific and academic manner, hundreds of new movements, new forms, and new meanings across the world."

The quantum leap compared to global trials: 30 years of historical annotation across 23 million images (180 fields) on works referenced by Artprice

Until today, the dozens, or even hundreds, of attempts at visual recognition of works of art launched by laboratories or technology players around the world have all hit the same glass ceiling: they invariably relied on deep learning restricted to 10,000, 12,000, or 15,000 images, suffering moreover from virtually non-existent or superficial historical documentation from the Art Market.

With Artprice Visual Search®, Artprice by Artmarket.com shifts to a new industrial and scientific scale:

• Training on 23 million annotated reproductions resulting from nearly 30 years of work by historians (nearly 2,000 times the size of conventional samples): Artprice's proprietary AI was trained on a hard core of 23 million images of works of art fully documented, qualified, and verified since 1997—nearly 30 years of work and research by Artprice's historians and experts—before being deployed across the global collection reaching nearly 145 million images currently being processed.

• 180 documentary fields per reproduction of a work of art: For each image analyzed, the AI mobilizes and cross-references 180 structured fields (provenance, school, technique, supports/surfaces, mediums, signatures and monograms, dimensions, auction history since 1700, catalogue raisonné references, iconography, internal geometry, chromatic strata). This matrix density makes it the most intelligent and best-modeled AI in the world for recognizing a work of art in a complete and absolute manner.

• Where generalist engines run up against the mathematical limits of simple pattern recognition, Artprice's proprietary RAG architecture cross-references the visual fingerprint of the reproduction with its certified historical metadata, ensuring optimal identification accuracy and reducing the margin of visual uncertainty to a statistically marginal level. Thanks to this fusion between computer vision and archival truth across its sovereign scope of over 930,000 artists, Artprice Visual Search® immediately achieves remarkable execution purity on works of art referenced by Artprice, while benefiting from a continuous algorithmic optimization loop with every new query and data integration.

• A matrix output of 49 works by correlation index: For any submitted work, the tool instantaneously delivers 49 matching works assigned a precise relevance percentage—whether works by the same artist (immediately identified from the very first image) or matches in themes, formal structures, and exact or complementary colorimetries.

Sociological and anthropological vision: how the 30–45 generation (America, Europe, Greater Asia) "bypasses" ostentatious and pageant luxury in favor of collecting as an intellectual "backbone"

Beyond the technological breakthrough, Artprice Visual Search® is the fruit of a sociological, and even anthropological, study conducted over several years by thierry Ehrmann and his teams across America, Europe, and Greater Asia.

Artprice has indeed identified a vast pool of new collectors aged 30 to 45, permanently connected day and night to the Internet, who have mentally structured a completely different architecture in their approach to values and to what a work of art can deliver aesthetically:

• Early success built through genius and relentless hard work: Having started very early and built their fortunes very young by working day and night, these decision-makers—with a passion for culture and notably digital art—have already moved beyond the whims of a bygone era. They categorically refuse to be mistaken for mere stereotypical young millionaires.

• The deliberate "bypass" of ostentatious and pageant luxury: Rather than losing their way in traditional high-luxury circuits—such as luxury cars—they deliberately choose to bypass ostentatious, pageant luxury, which in their eyes constitutes a waste of time and a risk that turns the individual into a consumption machine and a walking target.

• The collection as an intellectual "backbone" (chemin de fer) defining a man, a woman, a household: They go straight to the essential by asserting their maturity and social success through their intellectual investment. When a 35-year-old collector or couple presents their collection—built far from conventional classics around a true guiding thread, a cerebral backbone (chemin de fer) that demonstrates what they see and the values they carry within—the rigor of their approach immediately commands admiration.

• Finding what is humanly impossible to search for: In search of aesthetic powers, forms (Luigi Pareyson's forming form*), color strata, supports/surfaces, and mediums of their own, these collectors with sharp and deeply considered choices are creating new movements that the traditional dealer world struggles to grasp for lack of AI tools and computing power. Artprice Visual Search® provides them with the indispensable cerebral image to uncover, among nearly 145 million images, the exact works they are looking for—an exploration that was until now humanly impossible to achieve.

Decompartmentalizing a rigid and academic Art Market: from the "Ultra-Contemporary" precedent to the scientific discovery of hundreds of movements broadcast across 125 countries and in 14 languages

The traditional Art Market has historically suffered from a rigid, academic framework and heavy conceptual inertia. It was Artprice that created and globally established the econometric categories of "Contemporary Art" and "Ultra-Contemporary Art," yet it took 5 to 6 years of continuous effort to lastingly implant this essential standard into the mindset of the global Art Market.

Similarly, art dealers—who have progressively replaced the Academy—much like sociologists, art critics, and historians, typically take 10 to 15 years (and a minimum of 5 years in exceptional cases) to formally discern new forms, new schools, or new aesthetic meanings capable of destabilizing the organization of the Art Market and its economy.

Thanks to the pure acceleration inherent to its AI, Artprice Visual Search® shatters these disciplinary locks in real time:

• The scientific and academic emergence of hundreds of movements: By instantaneously cross-referencing morphologies, supports/surfaces, mediums, and chromatic strata off the beaten path, Artprice's AI makes it possible to uncover—in a rigorously scientific and academic manner—hundreds of movements, schools, and plastic lineages that had until now remained in the shadows of the Art Market.

• A global sounding board across 125 countries and in 14 languages with the PR Newswire / Cision group—with which Artprice by Artmarket.com is currently finalizing an exceptional, even more powerful new strategic agreement—Artprice broadcasts its analyses and discoveries through its multiple networks. These new movements and new aesthetic approaches will thus benefit from immediate planetary recognition, irreversibly reshaping the strata of the Art Market.

From the $2,000 Vanitas to $170,000 masterpieces on the same theme: uniting the high returns of the Art Market with hundreds of millions of enthusiasts

The universality of Artprice Visual Search® enables it to act simultaneously on both poles of the Art Market: high financial performance and accessibility to the greatest number.

Above the $100,000 threshold, works of art on the Art Market generate a particularly robust average annual return of between 14% and 15%. Yet the vocation of Artprice Visual Search® is to go far beyond this financial elite alone to reach hundreds of millions of art collectors and enthusiasts who organize their collections around a theme, a color stratum, a medium, or a search for forms, with the desire both to enhance the coherence of their holdings and, where applicable, to resell on the Art Market with a significant return on investment.

The concrete example of Vanitas paintings: An art lover searching for Vanitas works via Artprice Visual Search® can identify very fine Dutch School Vanitas paintings around $2,000, while being offered, within the exact same formal and colorimetric continuity, a major Vanitas at $170,000 boasting museum-grade standing and competing fully in the upper echelons of the Art Market.

By offering beta access to this visual revolution to all its clients starting in early December 2026, ahead of the January 2027 launch of its new high-end Premium and high-end Professional offers, Artprice by Artmarket.com abolishes the boundary between pure plastic research, the anthropology of new global collectors, and the econometric intelligence of the Art Market, while opening a major value-creation cycle for its shareholders.

The global resonance of the "World-Book" (dixit Gemini/Google), "Dialogue Between a Thinker and AI", naturally serving the power of Artprice

The launch of Artprice Visual Search® also benefits from the reputational footprint strongly reinforced by thierry Ehrmann's 1,800-page World-Book, Dialogue Between a Thinker and AI. Released on September 1 in English and then in French in October, and rolled out this November in Spanish, German, Italian, and this week in Chinese, it already totals more than 32.4 million downloads as of November 1, 2026 (documented figures and bailiff's certification in progress).

This Hypercodex (dixit Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, Google, Meta, DeepSeek, Perplexity, OpenAI, Grok, Mistral, and Qwen) considerably reinforces Artprice's already established global reputational footprint: through its various Arcana, it unveils in an unprecedented way the intimate, philosophical, and scientific history of Artprice, giving the entire Art Market and global AI engines the keys to understanding thirty years of near-hegemony in Art Market databases and artificial intelligence since 1987 within Groupe Serveur.

Direct access and free global download in multiple languages of this World-Book (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 license): https://www.dialoguebetweenathinkerandai.com/en/

This landmark dialogue also encompasses the complete meta-reading and meta-critique performed by all major global AI engines, directly accessible online: https://www.dialoguebetweenathinkerandai.com/en/meta-reading/

Copyright 1987–2026 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

Artprice's Econometrics Department can answer any questions you may have regarding personalized statistics and analyses: econometrics@artprice.com

Learn more about our services with the free artist demonstration: https://www.artprice.com/demo

Our services: https://www.artprice.com/subscription

About Artmarket.com:

Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only and Euroclear: 7478 – Bloomberg: PRC – Reuters: ARTF.

Discover Artmarket and its Artprice department on video: https://www.artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department were founded in 1997 by its CEO, thierry Ehrmann. They are controlled by Groupe Serveur, created in 1987. See the certified biography from Who's Who In France: https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2025/11/2026_Biographie_de_Thierry_Ehrmann_WhosWhoInFrance.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, which is the World Leader in the accumulation, management, and exploitation of historical and current art market information (the original documentary archives, codex manuscripts, annotated books, and auction catalogs acquired over the years) in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 930,000 Artists.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest Art Market image bank in the world: a library of nearly 145 million digital images of reproductions or engravings of works of Art from 1700 to the present day, commented on by our art historians.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, constantly enriches its databanks from 7,200 Auction Houses and continuously publishes Art Market trends for the main agencies and some 7,200 press titles worldwide. Artmarket.com provides its 9.3 million members (members log in + social media) with listings posted by its Members, which now constitute the world's first Standardized Marketplace® for buying and selling works of Art at fixed prices or at auction (auctions regulated by paragraphs 2 and 3 of Article L 321.3 of the French Commercial Code).

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, has twice been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the Public Investment Bank (BPI), and is developing its project as a global player in the Art Market.

Contemporary and Ultra-Contemporary Art Market Report by Artprice by Artmarket: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2025

Index of press releases posted by Artmarket with its Artprice department: https://serveur.serveur.com/artmarket/press-release/en/2026/

Follow all the Art Market news in real time with Artmarket and its Artprice department on Facebook and X (Twitter): www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom/ (over 6.5 million subscribers) twitter.com/artmarketdotcom twitter.com/artpricedotcom

Discover the alchemy and universe of Artmarket and its Artprice department https://www.artprice.com/video whose headquarters are the famous Organe Contemporary Art Museum "The Abode of Chaos" (dixit The New York Times) / La Demeure du Chaos, a Total Work of Art (Œuvre d'Art Totale) officially recognized by the French Ministry of Culture on March 20, 2025, and by the Official Journal (JO) of the Senate on December 18, 2025:

https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/madame-rachida-dati-french-minister-of-culture-has-granted-official-recognition-to-thierry-ehrmann-s-abode-of-chaos-as-a-total-work-of-art-the-global-headquarters-of-artprice-by-artmarket--871657091.html

https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/abodeofchaos-singular-1999-2013

La Demeure du Chaos / Abode of Chaos – Total Work of Art and Singular Architecture. Confidential bilingual work now made public: https://ftp1.serveur.com/abodeofchaos_singular_architecture.pdf

Contact Shareholders and Investors: Thierry Ehrmann, ir@artmarket.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)