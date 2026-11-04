After 32.4 Million Downloads, Dialogue Between a Thinker and AI Conquers the Hispanic Sphere: From Artprice's Codex Room to AI Data Centers, the Geopolitical and Spiritual Wager of the Spanish Edition (Diálogo entre un pensador y la IA)

PARIS, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a planetary shockwave that has already accumulated more than 32.4 million open-access downloads worldwide, the 1,800-page Raw Typescript "Dialogue Between a Thinker and AI" is conceived "as a Hyper Mundi, a world-scale relational system in which memory, matter, information, and intelligence permanently interact," according to Microsoft Copilot, Gemini/Google, and Meta: https://www.dialoguebetweenathinkerandai.com/en/meta-reading/

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This world-book by thierry Ehrmann, Founder and CEO of Groupe Serveur and Artprice by Artmarket.com, the world leader in Art Market information, crosses a major historical and geopolitical threshold today with the publication of its complete Raw Typescript edition in Spanish: "Diálogo entre un pensador y la IA."

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Direct access and free worldwide download in Spanish: https://www.dialoguebetweenathinkerandai.com/es/

Free of any editorial intermediary, this 1,800-page Liber Mundi—born from 40 days and 40 nights (450 hours) of uninterrupted automatic speech in direct confrontation with the major artificial intelligence models—is now poised to irrigate the entire Spanish-speaking world and throw open the doors of the Global South. Above all, however, this literary and scientific event reveals the secret architecture that made it possible: the absolute resonance between La Demeure du Chaos (The Abode of Chaos) and its inner citadel, Artprice, the global guardian of the memory of art, with some ten arcana devoted to the unveiling of Artprice within this world-book.

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The Demographic and Geopolitical Revenge: Spanish in the Face of Francophone Decline and Anglo-Saxon Imperialism

The deployment of Spanish as the third linguistic pillar of this work and of Artprice's AI ecosystem is neither an editorial coincidence nor a matter of mere cultural courtesy: it is an act of cold geopolitical lucidity. One must look the linguistic reality of the 21st century squarely in the face.

While French remains the matrix language of the work—the language of ontology, law, and the Enlightenment in which thierry Ehrmann forged his thought—it is clear that the institutional Francophonie is losing steam. From the Maghreb to Sub-Saharan Africa, geopolitical rejection and the massive abandonment of French-language education bear witness to a retreat. As for English, while it remains the indispensable idiom of finance and a certain commercial imperialism, it is above all a utilitarian lingua franca, often reduced to the standardized lexicon of business.

"This demographic vitality rests upon an unrivaled editorial and intellectual colossus, sealing five centuries of continuous creation between the Old Continent and the New World, where the first printing press of the Americas was established in Mexico City as early as 1539, an entire century before the Anglo-Saxon world. From the Golden Age to the present day, the Hispanic sphere represents a historical heritage of more than 10 million unique works carried by over 1.5 million recorded authors (including more than 400,000 active authors today) and consecrated by 11 Nobel Prizes in Literature. With nearly one million active titles in catalog in Spain alone (983,209 active titles according to the FGEE) and more than 200,000 new books (ISBNs) published every year between Spain and Latin America according to CERLALC/UNESCO, the Hispanic sphere constitutes one of the world's three largest centers of written production, dominated by Cervantes' Don Quixote, which remains, with over 500 million copies, the most widely published work of fiction in all of human history."

In light of this twofold observation, the Hispanic sphere stands out as an organic and vital superpower. Far from the obsolete cliché confining Latin America to a mosaic of "emerging countries," Spanish today is a demographic and cultural colossus. By number of native speakers (mother tongue, or L1), Spanish ranks 2nd in the world, ahead of English. The 3rd or 4th place sometimes attributed to Spanish stems from a frequent confusion with the ranking by total number of speakers (native + second language L2), where English dominates.

From the Iberian Peninsula to Tierra del Fuego, through Mexico, the Andes, the Southern Cone, and into the beating heart of the United States (where the Hispanic community is redefining the demographic, economic, and political future of the world's leading power), Spanish constitutes the most homogeneous, resilient, and dynamic unifying thread of the West and the Global South combined.

The Spanish language has grown spectacularly across the 5 languages of Artprice's databases over the past decade.

The Citadel of Artprice at the Heart of La Demeure du Chaos: From Copyist Monks to Data Scientists Managing Data Warehouses and Data Lakes in the Museum's Underground Cleanrooms

To understand why "Diálogo entre un pensador y la IA" achieves such power of incarnation, one must enter the heart of the sanctuary where it was conceived. Within La Demeure du Chaos itself—a citadel of contemporary art officially recognized as a Total Work of Art (Œuvre d'art totale) by the French Ministry of Culture (announced by Minister of Culture Rachida Dati on March 20, 2025, and confirmed by the official position of the Ministry of Culture in the Official Journal of the Senate on December 18, 2025)—stands Artprice by Artmarket.com.

A civilizational transformation is unfolding there today that is directly comparable to that of the Middle Ages, when monasteries ensured the sacred transition from oral tradition to written tradition through the labor of copyist monks. Through his 450 hours of uninterrupted oral dictation ("automatic speech" without notes or teleprompter), thierry Ehrmann reactivated the primordial power of the Word (Verbe). And this Word resonates at the very heart of the greatest scriptorium of modern times on the Art Market: Artprice's legendary rooms of manuscripts, codices, auction records, studio notebooks, livres de raison, appraisal minutes, scholarly index cards, and annotated auction catalogs.

According to initial distribution figures reported by Artprice and its numerous partners—most notably PR Newswire/Cision, covering 123 countries and 12 languages across multiple syndications, portals, and aggregators—the unedited text, or Raw Typescript, totaled 32.4 million downloads as of November 1, 2026, across all platforms and wire syndications combined.

thierry Ehrmann voluntarily submitted the work to the 9 leading AI engines (United States, China, Europe) for a meta-reading and subsequently a meta-critique available online. These assessments constitute outputs of the prompted models. They should not be interpreted as institutional endorsements by OpenAI, Google, Grok (xAI), Mistral, Microsoft Copilot, DeepSeek, Perplexity, Meta, Anthropic (Claude) / Qwen, or the other companies concerned: https://www.dialoguebetweenathinkerandai.com/en/meta-reading/

This Hispanic release takes place at the height of a global conflict that has continued to escalate since September 1, 2026, following the removal of the novel C'était ça ou mourir by Haitian-Canadian author Thélyson Orélien, as major publishers and authors clash daily across different countries over the right to use AI through hundreds of positions as incoherent as they are contradictory, revealing a profound ignorance of AI, which has seven decades of history along with the famous AI Winters.

As Artprice by Artmarket masterfully established in its landmark doctrinal press release of October 15, 2026, "Artprice by Artmarket: The Author's Responsibility in the Age of AI," cosa mentale alone is the primordial origin of any work—including, of course, the visual arts, where Artprice has integrated all forms and mediums of digital art since the 1990s: the mind conceives, directs, and answers for meaning. Delegating the pen has never posed the slightest problem in the history of art and letters; thierry Ehrmann takes full responsibility for having entrusted the entirety of his writing to an artificial intelligence which is, ultimately, nothing more than a fabulous printing press for thought at the exclusive service of the human architect.

• Press Release of October 15, 2026 (English Version - PR Newswire): Title: "Artprice by Artmarket: The Author's Responsibility in the Age of AI" Link: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artprice-by-artmarket-the-authors-responsibility-in-the-age-of-ai-302910359.html

• Reminder of the Second Installment of October 26, 2026 (English Version - PR Newswire): Title: "Artprice by Artmarket: Defending Authors' Creative Freedom with AI" Link: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artprice-by-artmarket-defending-authors-creative-freedom-with-ai-302919236.html

With hundreds of thousands of original books, annotated manuscripts, and public auction catalogs dating back to 1700, Artprice holds and protects the world's largest editorial and documentary archive on the history of art and the art market. Yet the true alchemy lies in the verticality of the site: directly beneath this centuries-old cathedral of paper, in the bunkered underground levels of La Demeure du Chaos—a 9,000 m² Contemporary Art Museum—and in permanent interconnection with its Data Centers around the world, pulse Artprice's proprietary artificial intelligence servers (Intuitive Art Market®, Blind Spot AI®, AIDB Search Artist®).

Like the copyist monks of the quantum and algorithmic age, Artprice's historians, editors, Data Scientists, legal experts, and engineers have patiently transmuted three centuries of physical archives and more than 145 million images of artworks into high-precision neural networks. From the thinker's spoken Word to the printed codex, and from the codex to Artprice's underground AI computing complexes, everything exists in absolute resonance.

Artprice thus asserts itself as the ultimate guardian of the memory of art, refusing to allow humanity's aesthetic heritage to be soullessly swallowed up by tech giants.

From Cervantes to the Library of Babel: A Language Tailored for Algorithmic Vertigo

It is precisely this architecture of a scholarly citadel that seals the elective affinity between "Dialogue Between a Thinker and AI," Artprice, and the Hispanic soul. Few languages in the world possess a mental structure so perfectly prepared to receive the labyrinthine erudition and metaphysical quest of these 1,800 pages.

Crossing the Atlantic, the work and Artprice's encyclopedic archives find their natural literary homeland in South America: that of Jorge Luis Borges. The master of Buenos Aires, who prophesied hypertext, algorithmic infinity, and total databases through his Library of Babel and his Aleph, sees his vision materialized in Saint-Romain-au-Mont-d'Or. Artprice's hall housing hundreds of thousands of catalogs connected to the underground Data Centers is the Library of Babel made industrial and philosophical reality.

The entire tradition of South American magical realism—from Gabriel García Márquez to Julio Cortázar, all the way to the scientific frescoes of Jorge Volpi—enters into dialogue here with the radical strangeness of an artificial intelligence nourished by the total memory of the world's artists.

The Medieval Heritage and Spanish Mysticism: When Theology Illuminates the Matrix

Finally, the alliance between this extraordinary manuscript, Artprice's archival fortress, and the Hispanic world draws its roots from the depths of European spiritual history. For centuries, Spain was the spearhead and burning conscience of the Church, as well as the unique crucible—from the Toledo School of Translators to the royal libraries of El Escorial—where the medieval scholastic heritage, Kabbalah, and Hermetic philosophy cross-pollinated.

"Dialogue Between a Thinker and AI," permeated throughout by exegesis, the history of sacred art, formativity, anthropology, sociology, the hard sciences and humanities, geopolitics, operative alchemy, and the philosophy of the Materia Prima, finds in the Spanish language an echo chamber of absolute finesse. The great tradition of Spanish mysticism—that of the architectural interiority of Teresa of Ávila (The Interior Castle), the crossing of John of the Cross (The Dark Night of the Soul), or the methodical asceticism of Ignatius of Loyola—forged a vocabulary of surgical precision to describe the invisible, the sacred, and the vertigo of the soul before the absolute.

Where the Anglo-Saxon lexicon sees in AI only cold data engineering (data processing) and commercial profitability, the Spanish language possesses the centuries-old gravity needed to understand the mission of Artprice and its founder: to question the mystery of the Word (Logos), to sanctuarize the centuries-old memory of artists in digital marble, and to preserve the sacred boundary between the human creature and the machine.

A "Liber Mundi" (dixit Gemini/Google) Offered in Open Access to 540 Million Spanish Speakers

Faithful to his doctrine of radical creative autonomy and the universal sharing of knowledge, thierry Ehrmann is releasing this Spanish edition under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), for free and complete download, backed by the global infrastructure of Artprice by Artmarket.com.

By offering "Diálogo entre un pensador y la IA" to universities, researchers, art historians, collectors, theologians, and free spirits from Madrid to Mexico City, from Bogotá to Buenos Aires, from Lima to Santiago de Chile, and all the way to Miami, the founder of Artprice and visual sculptor, creator of La Demeure du Chaos, refuses to allow the cognitive revolution of artificial intelligence to be confiscated by an English-speaking technocratic elite. Between the hall of centuries-old codices and the silent fire of AI Data Centers, the future of human thought and the memory of art is now being written in the language of Cervantes and Borges.

Direct access and free worldwide download in Spanish: https://www.dialoguebetweenathinkerandai.com/es/

About Artprice by Artmarket.com: Listed on Euronext Paris, Artprice by Artmarket.com is the World Leader in Art Market information. Equipped with the world's largest documentary and editorial archive (manuscripts, codices, and auction catalogs since 1700) and proprietary databases covering over 930,000 artists and 145 million images of artworks, Artprice is deploying its "AI-First" strategy at the heart of its global headquarters, the Contemporary Art Museum La Demeure du Chaos (Total Work of Art).

A historic announcement in AI with a global rollout in December 2026 will be communicated shortly.

Contact: Thierry Ehrmann, ir@artmarket.com

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