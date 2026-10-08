PARIS, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the openings of Frieze London and Art Basel Paris, Artprice announces the publication of its 33rd annual Contemporary Art Market Report, examining a market undergoing profound change.

Artprice's 2026 Contemporary Art Market Report cover, featuring I See Generative: Chapter 0, Wind, ISG 018 (2026) by Iskra Velitchkova

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"Compiling this 33rd Contemporary Art Market Report has been an exhilarating investigation into why, despite the long-awaited recovery, the way this market operates is on the verge of change." — thierry Ehrmann, Chairman of Artmarket.com and Founder of Artprice

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A More Active Market Without Higher Prices

From July 2025 through June 2026, the global art market returned decisively to growth, with fine art auction sales increasing by 41%. This momentum, however, owes less to contemporary art than to modern and postwar works.

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After three consecutive years of decline, contemporary art also returned to growth, albeit more modestly, with sales value rising 6%. Growth was stronger in volume terms, at 9%, and the number of lots sold set a new record for the sixth consecutive year. Three of those records were achieved while sales value was declining: activity continued to expand even at the height of the correction. The segment for artists under 40, however, continued to contract, falling 26.6%. Despite the overall improvement, the gap between these two segments and the rest of the market widened this year.

The report examines the drivers of the recovery in detail, in both volume and value terms. It also revisits the correction affecting ultra-contemporary art, which is reversing some of the speculative price surges and gradually bringing prices back toward more sustainable levels, without preventing occasional bursts of enthusiasm.

CONTEMPORARY ART AUCTION SALES SINCE 2000

Growth Led by the United States

The global contemporary art market, as analyzed by Artprice, spans 64 countries, 558 cities with active auction markets, and 1,055 auction houses this year. Behind this broad geographic reach lies a far more concentrated reality: most sales value remains clustered in a handful of major market centers, while new growth hubs are emerging, particularly in Asia. This geography of sales reveals both the market's economic balance and the power relationships that shape it. It can be understood on two levels: the geographic distribution of sales, which measures the relative weight of countries and market centers; and the circulation of million-dollar masterpieces, true trophies that trace an even more selective map of power in the art market.

The current growth has a clear geographic signature. The increase in global contemporary art auction sales amounts to approximately $100 million, and that entire $100 million gain was recorded in the United States during the reporting period.

The United States alone accounts for the bulk of market growth. This result, however, requires some qualification: the apparent strength of the high end of the U.S. market owes much to two Basquiat paintings that sold exceptionally well. Their outsized impact should not be mistaken for a broad-based underlying trend. U.S. dominance extends beyond sales volume to artists' price rankings: American artists account for half of all million-dollar sales during the reporting period.

China, by contrast, recorded a marked decline. Still the world's second-largest market, it saw auction sales fall 18%. It nevertheless retained around 40 million-dollar results, recorded primarily in Hong Kong and Beijing. At the same time, other Asian markets are recovering, led by South Korea, where the Seoul market is strengthening.

In Europe, the United Kingdom, the world's third-largest market by sales value, remained stable, while France posted growth of 22%. France's most striking result was the increase in its number of transactions, up 18% year over year, placing it third worldwide by volume, behind the United States and the United Kingdom, and confirming the depth of its auction market.

Further behind, the Middle East continues to account for a limited share of the global market, despite its steadily strengthening institutional base. Its auction sales fell 28%, a contraction largely attributable to the Gulf countries amid a sharply deteriorating geopolitical environment.

Understanding How Prices Are Formed

Long-term price adjustments, rising fees, and geopolitical instability: these combined pressures call into question the image of an increasingly globalized contemporary art market. They make a nuanced understanding of price formation and volatility all the more essential—an understanding central to the services developed by Artprice.

Drawing on worldwide auction results for more than 60,000 contemporary artists between July 2025 and June 2026, this report has long been an industry reference. Professionals, seasoned collectors, journalists, art enthusiasts, and students will find a precise analysis of the trends, structural changes, and dynamics reshaping the market.

Download it now for a data-driven view of the major changes underway, along with the ranking of the top 500 contemporary artists by auction performance.

French version:

https://fr.artprice.com/artprice-reports/le-marche-de-lart-contemporain-2026

English version:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2026

Dialogue Between a Thinker and AI

The world-book Dialogue Between a Thinker and AI by thierry Ehrmann, founder of Artprice and an AI pioneer as early as 1987, explores, from an interdisciplinary perspective, the definition of the author and the work, invisible artistic currents, and art market information in an age of ubiquitous AI.

In his words: "Beyond established schools and declared manifestos, AI maps the artistic constellation by picking up weak signals and developments emerging beneath the market's surface." He adds: "AI deciphers the field of aesthetic forces to detect geometries of rupture invisible to the traditional eye."

thierry Ehrmann submits his 1,800 pages for critical assessment by nine AI engines that stand out as major players today: OpenAI with ChatGPT 6; Google with the DeepMind ecosystem, Gemini Ultra, and Project Astra; as well as Grok, DeepSeek, Perplexity, Mistral, Qwen, Copilot, and Meta.

Available to download free of charge:

https://www.dialoguebetweenathinkerandai.com/en/

The Annual Contemporary and Ultra-Contemporary Art Market Report

Artprice.com by Artmarket

Market Overview

Analyzing the Recovery

Art Prices

A Shifting Geopolitical Landscape

The Geography of Trophy Works

The Nationalities Behind Million-Dollar Sales

Artists Under 40

The Strength of Chinese Artists

The Role of Major Galleries

The Representation of Women

An Increasingly Prominent Global South

Middle East

India

Indonesia

Latin America and South America

Auction House Specialists Comment on the Contemporary Art Market

Top 500 Contemporary Artists

Top 100 Contemporary Artworks

Methodology

This report analyzes all public auction sales of fine art—painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, prints, video, installation, and tapestry—and NFTs, excluding antiques, anonymous cultural objects, and furniture. It covers worldwide auction results recorded by Artprice by Artmarket from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, for artists born after 1945 (contemporary art), with a focus on artists under 40 (ultra-contemporary art).

All prices stated in this report refer to public auction results, including buyer's premiums. All references to $ denote U.S. dollars.

Images :

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2026/10/img1-artprices-2026-contemporary-art-market-report-cover-featuring-i-see-generative-chapter-0-wind-isg-018-2026-by-iskra-velitchkova.jpg] [https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2026/10/img2-contemporary-art-auction-sales-since-2000.jpg]

Copyright 1987-2026 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

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About Artmarket.com:

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Artmarket and its Artprice department were founded in 1997 by thierry Ehrmann, the company's CEO. They are controlled by Groupe Serveur (created in 1987). cf. the certified biography from Who's Who In France©:

https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2025/11/2026_Biographie_de_Thierry_Ehrmann_WhosWhoInFrance.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information (the original documentary archives, codex manuscripts, annotated books and auction catalogs acquired over the years) in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 920,300 artists.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest art market image bank in the world with no less than 181 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, constantly enriches its databases from 7,200 auction houses and continuously publishes art market trends for the main agencies and press titles in the world in 121 countries and 11 languages.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artmarketcom-artprice-and-cision-extend-their-alliance-to-119-countries-to-become-the-worlds-leading-press-agency-dedicated-to-the-art-market-nfts-and-the-metaverse-301431845.html

Artmarket.com makes available to its 9.3 million members (members log in) the advertisements posted by its Members, who now constitute the first global Standardized Marketplace® for buying and selling artworks at fixed prices.

There is now a future for the Art Market with Artprice's Intuitive Artmarket® AI.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, has twice been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the French Public Investment Bank (BPI), which has supported the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the art market.

Artprice by Artmarket publishes its 2026 Contemporary Art Market Report:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2026

Artprice by Artmarket publishes its 2025 Global Art Market Annual Report, published in March 2026:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2025

Summary of Artmarket press releases with its Artprice department: https:erveur.serveur.com/artmarket/press-release/en/

Follow all the Art Market news in real-time with Artmarket and its Artprice department on Facebook and Twitter:

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whose head office is the famous Museum of Contemporary Art Abode of Chaos dixit The New York Times / La Demeure of Chaos:

Madame Rachida Dati, French Minister of Culture, has granted official recognition to thierry Ehrmann's Abode of Chaos as a 'total work of art', the global headquarters of Artprice by Artmarket.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madame-rachida-dati-french-minister-of-culture-has-granted-official-recognition-to-thierry-ehrmanns-abode-of-chaos-as-a-total-work-of-art-the-global-headquarters-of-artprice-by-artmarket-302409684.html

La Demeure du Chaos/Abode of Chaos – Total Work of Art and Singular Architecture.

Confidential bilingual work, now made public: https://ftp1.serveur.com/abodeofchaos_singular_architecture.pdf

• L'Obs - The Museum of the Future: https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o

• https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999 (more than 3,9 million subscribers)

• https://vimeo.com/124643720

Contact Artmarket.com and its Artprice department - Contact: Thierry Ehrmann, ir@artmarket.com

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