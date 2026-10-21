Artvista Art Gallery Presents ‘Legacy & Beyond – II’ at Bikaner House, New Delhi

An exhibition bringing together the legacy of Indian modern masters and the evolving voices of contemporary art

New Delhi [India], October 21: Artvista Art Gallery, Mumbai, is set to present ‘Legacy & Beyond – II: From Established Masters to Contemporary Voice’, a major exhibition celebrating the richness, diversity, and evolving dimensions of Indian art. Curated by Mrs. Kirti Kumar Gaikwad, the exhibition will be held from 21 to 25 October 2026 at LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi, and will be open to the public.

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Building on the dialogue between artistic heritage and contemporary expression, the exhibition brings together an expansive selection of sculpture, modern art, and contemporary works. It aims to create a meaningful encounter between the masters who shaped India’s modern artistic identity and artists whose practices continue to challenge conventions and explore new creative directions.

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At the heart of Legacy & Beyond – II is the belief that art is a continuous conversation between the past, present, and future. Through diverse artistic styles, materials, forms, and visual narratives, the exhibition explores how cultural memory and established traditions inform contemporary aesthetics. Sculpture adds a tactile and spatial dimension to this dialogue, while paintings offer varied perspectives on identity, society, nature, and the human experience.

The exhibition features an impressive roster of renowned artists, including Jamini Roy, Ramkinkar Baij, A. A. Raiba, Somnath Hore, Ganesh Pyne, Ratan Sah, Datta Bansode, Ram Kumbhar, Yashwant Shirwadkar, Sujata Achrekar, Kumar Gaikwad, Kappari Kishan, Meenu Goyal, Neeta Singh, Vibha Singh, Jiban Krishna Thakur, Saumya Satsangi, Anurag Anand, Kiran Hotkar, Kanta Singh, Sumanto Chaudhary, and many others. Their works reflect the breadth of Indian artistic expression, spanning influential modernist movements and distinctive contemporary approaches.

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Speaking through its curatorial vision, Mrs. Kirti Kumar Gaikwad seeks to encourage viewers to look beyond the surface of an artwork and engage with the ideas, histories, emotions, and creative processes that shape it. The exhibition also underscores the importance of fostering connections between artists, collectors, and art enthusiasts, strengthening appreciation for India’s artistic heritage while creating space for future possibilities.

For Artvista Art Gallery, Legacy & Beyond – II represents more than an exhibition; it is an invitation to experience art as a living legacy – one that continues to evolve with every generation of artists. By bringing established masters and contemporary voices into a shared space, the gallery hopes to inspire fresh perspectives, meaningful conversations, and a deeper engagement with the visual arts.

Open to art lovers, collectors, students, and the general public, the exhibition promises an enriching cultural experience in the heart of New Delhi.

Exhibition Details

Exhibition: Legacy & Beyond – II: From Established Masters to Contemporary Voice

Organised by: Artvista Art Gallery, Mumbai

Curator: Mrs. Kirti Kumar Gaikwad

Venue: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi

Dates: 21–25 October 2026

Entry: Open to the public

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