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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8: Artificial Intelligence, Google Search, changing traveller behaviour, and increasing dependence on Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) are redefining how hotels attract guests and grow their business. While large hotel brands continue to invest heavily in technology and digital marketing, thousands of independent hotels are searching for practical ways to remain competitive.

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To address this growing need, Hotel Growth Hub, one of India's fastest-growing learning communities for hotel owners, is bringing together hospitality leaders, hotel owners and innovators from across the country at Hotel Growth Summit - IGNITE 2026, to be held on 20-21 July 2026 at Trident Chennai.

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The summit is expected to welcome hotel owners, entrepreneurs, general managers and hospitality professionals representing hotels from different parts of India. Unlike conventional hospitality conferences that primarily focus on operations, IGNITE 2026 has been designed to help hotel owners build future-ready businesses through technology, Artificial Intelligence, digital marketing, guest experience, automation, reputation management and direct booking strategies.

The event will feature successful hotel owners from within the Hotel Growth Hub community sharing practical case studies, proven growth strategies and real business transformations that other hoteliers can implement in their own properties.

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Speaking about the vision behind the summit, Arunkumar Raman, Founder of Hotel Growth Hub and Hotel Growth Coach, said:

"India has some of the world's most passionate hotel owners. But passion alone is no longer enough. Hotels need visibility, technology, automation and a strong direct booking ecosystem to succeed. Our mission is to help independent hotel owners build businesses that are future-ready, profitable and less dependent on third-party platforms."

Founded with a mission to empower 100,000 hotel owners, Hotel Growth Hub has grown into a collaborative learning community where hospitality professionals share knowledge, implement modern growth systems and support one another in adapting to the rapidly evolving hospitality landscape.

Members of the community are already implementing strategies such as improving Google Business Profile visibility, increasing guest reviews, creating AI-generated marketing content, automating guest communication, strengthening their online reputation and generating more direct enquiries.

IGNITE 2026 will also serve as a platform for networking, collaboration and recognition, celebrating hotel owners who are embracing innovation and leading change within the hospitality industry.

As India's tourism sector continues to grow, initiatives such as Hotel Growth Summit are helping independent hotels embrace digital transformation and prepare for the future of hospitality.

Registrations for the summit are currently open for Hotel Growth Hub community members.

About Hotel Growth Hub

Hotel Growth Hub is a leading learning community dedicated to empowering independent hotel owners across India. Founded by Hotel Growth Coach Arunkumar Raman, the community helps hotels increase visibility, improve Google rankings, generate direct bookings, implement AI-powered marketing, automate sales processes and build sustainable long-term growth through practical education, coaching and collaboration.

About Arunkumar Raman:

Arunkumar Raman is a Hotel Growth Coach, hospitality entrepreneur, and Founder of Hotel Growth Hub. With over 25 years of experience in the hotel industry across India and the Middle East, he is on a mission to empower 100,000 hotel owners with modern strategies in AI, digital marketing, direct bookings, automation, and business growth. Through coaching, training programs, and a rapidly growing hotel owners' community, he has helped thousands of hoteliers improve their online visibility, strengthen their brand, and build more profitable hospitality businesses.

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