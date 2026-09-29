ARVIND LIMITED IS SET TO TAKE CENTRE STAGE WITH ASHISH N SONI AT LAKMĒ FASHION WEEK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FASHION DESIGN COUNCIL OF INDIA

The collaboration brings Arvind Limited’s rich textile expertise to the forefront through a contemporary menswear collection, with select runway pieces moving from the show floor to retail.

New Delhi, 24th September 2026: Arvind Limited, one of India’s leading textile manufacturers, will showcase its collaboration with acclaimed designer Ashish N Soni at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on 16th October 2026 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The showcase will present a contemporary menswear collection crafted using Arvind Limited’s diverse range of fabrics, bringing together textile innovation, design excellence and modern craftsmanship through their runway presentation.

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The collection features materials across categories including Cotton, Wool, Linen, Tencel, Bamboo and more, highlighting the versatility, innovation and craftsmanship that define Arvind Limited’s textile capabilities. Through Ashish N Soni’s contemporary menswear lens, these fabrics are transformed into a collection that celebrates the intersection of material innovation and design.

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“We are elated to partner with Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI this season and to collaborate with Ashish N Soni on this showcase. Ashish has a distinctive ability to translate the character and potential of a fabric into stylish, wearable design. Through this collaboration, we want to demonstrate the versatility of our textiles and the possibilities they offer, from the loom to the runway.” said Kulin Lalbhai, Vice Chairman, Arvind Limited.

Through Ashish N Soni’s distinctive design language, the collection will explore the relationship between fabric, form and contemporary menswear. Known for his refined approach to tailoring and modern silhouettes, Ashish N Soni will translate Arvind Limited’s fabrics into a runway presentation that celebrates craftsmanship, functionality and evolving expressions of Indian fashion.

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Commenting on the collaboration Ashish N Soni, Design Director at Ashish N Soni, Ikos Designs Pvt. Ltd said, “Working with Arvind has been a truly exciting and rewarding experience for me. The collaboration brings together my years of experience and design perspective with Arvind’s exceptional skill and deep expertise in textiles. I have always had a great appreciation for fine, high-end textiles, and the quality, sophistication and finish of Arvind’s fabrics make them particularly inspiring to work with. It has been a wonderful creative dialogue, and I’m very pleased with what we have created together. I look forward to sharing it soon"

Select looks from the showcase will be made available at The Arvind Stores shortly after the Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI presentation, creating a direct connection between fashion creation and consumer access. The initiative aims to make the journey from textile to runway to retail, real for the consumer.

The association reinforces the evolving role of textile innovation in shaping contemporary fashion, where material expertise becomes an integral part of the creative process. By bringing together Arvind Limited’s heritage in textiles, Ashish N Soni’s design perspective and Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI’s influential platform, the collaboration celebrates the complete fashion ecosystem, from fabric development to design and retail.

The collection will debut on 16th October 2026 at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI at Taj Palace, New Delhi, before selected looks become available at The Arvind Stores nationwide.

About House of Lakmē:

The House of Lakmē, is India’s no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The brand has been the pioneer of the make-up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 with 1000+ SKUs that push the trendsetting envelope of beauty and fashion. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer’s needs, the House of Lakmē offers a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio, for fashionistas to embrace beauty unapologetically.

For further information, log on to: House Of Lakmē About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI):

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, whose heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts.

For more information, please visit: www.fdci.org

About Reliance Brands:

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), was established in 2007 with a mandate to launch, scale, and nurture global fashion and lifestyle brands in India across the luxury to premium spectrum. Its portfolio today includes some of the world’s most iconic names such as Armani Exchange, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Ferragamo, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Maje, Max&Co., Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Sandro, SKIMS, Stella McCartney, Steve Madden, Superdry, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm, Zegna, and more. RBL currently operates over 1,855 doors across India, including standalone stores and shop-in-shops. In addition to building international brand partnerships, the company has invested in leading Indian designer labels and made key global acquisitions, including Hamleys, the world’s oldest toy retailer, now operating across 12 countries with over 175 stores globally.

For more information, please visit: https://relianceretail.com/partner-brands.html

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