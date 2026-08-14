'Aryabhatt Ka Zero': From Zero to Hero Film scores INR 4.06 Cr in Week One on box office in cinemas

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: The story of Aryabhatt Ka Zero' is no longer confined to the screen. Much like its protagonist Baggu's extraordinary journey from zero to hero, the film itself is scripting the same transformation at the ticket window, emerging as a surprise theatrical success and completing its first week with a strong ₹4.06 crore.

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Starring Himansh Kohli and Sonnalli Seygall and directed by Kamal Chandra, the film opened with ₹55 lakh on Friday, jumped to ₹90 lakh on Saturday and delivered a strong ₹1.35 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend to ₹2.80 crore. The momentum sustained through the weekdays, taking the film to an impressive ₹4.06 crore in its first week.

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Just as Baggu rises from zero to become a hero in the film, 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' has scripted a similar journey at the ticket window, rising from an underdog release to emerge as one of the year's most profitable theatrical successes.

The film has found an emotional connect with audiences through a story that celebrates dreams, resilience, failure and the courage to begin again. Baggu's journey is that of the quintessential underdog: a man who starts with nothing, encounters setbacks at every turn, and ultimately discovers that the very circumstances that pushed him to zero can become the foundation of his greatest success.

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And remarkably, the film's theatrical journey has begun to mirror that philosophy. The audience has embraced Baggu with open arms, turning him into the hero of the nation and transforming 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' into one of the year's most profitable theatrical ventures.

What makes the achievement even more significant is that the film has done so through its content, word-of-mouth, and genuine audience appreciation. At a time when theatrical success is often associated with established franchises and spectacle, 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' has demonstrated the timeless power of a good story.

The film's greatest strength is its ability to make its message entertaining rather than merely instructional. Its philosophy is simple yet powerful: zero is not the end; zero can be the beginning of everything.

Himansh Kohli brings sincerity, vulnerability, and determination to Baggu, making his transformation emotionally relatable, while Sonnalli Seygall adds warmth and conviction. The ensemble cast featuring Shilpa Shinde, Ravi Kishan, Darshana Banik, Neeraj Sood, Alka Amin, Rajesh Sharma, Gopal Dutt, Ishlin Prasad, Naresh Vohra, Peeyush Suhaney, Kunal Kuldeep, Shailja Sharma, Gaurav Wadhwa and Zooby Singh adds further strength to the narrative.

But above all, the story remains the film's biggest hero.'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' has emerged as one of the finest examples this year of how strong content can create its own theatrical destiny. The ₹2.80 crore opening weekend has now grown into a ₹4.06 crore first week, making the film, by its reported economics, the most profitable venture of the year.

With the Independence Day weekend approaching, 'Aryabhatt Ka Zero' enters its second week with momentum, positive word-of-mouth, and a growing audience. The extended holiday period gives the film another opportunity to bring Baggu's inspirational journey to audiences across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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