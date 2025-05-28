DT
PT
Home / Business / Aryan Kumar's Intense Debut in Nafratein Promises a Power-Packed Ride, Poster Looks Intriguing

Aryan Kumar's Intense Debut in Nafratein Promises a Power-Packed Ride, Poster Looks Intriguing

New Delhi [India], May 28: The gripping poster of the upcoming film 'Nafratein' was unveiled this week, setting social media abuzz with excitement. The poster features debutant Aryan Kumar in a fierce avatar, with his chiseled back facing the camera, a lit cigarette in his mouth, and rage simmering through the fiery tones of the frame. The tagline, 'From the ashes of HATE, LOVE rises,' teases a powerful emotional conflict that lies at the heart of the film.
ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM May 28, 2025 IST
Nafratein marks the debut of Aryan Kumar, who seems all set to take on the silver screen with a commanding presence. His rugged look and intense vibe in the poster have already caught the attention of fans and film buffs alike. The movie also stars actress Tanishq Tiwari opposite Aryan.

The film is directed by Joy Bhattacharjee & Team, and produced by Mahendra Dhariwal, a well-known name in the Indian film industry. The poster hints at a raw and gritty action drama with themes of vengeance, transformation, and emotional turmoil.

With music by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and a stellar crew, the movie is shaping up to be a cinematic experience worth waiting for. The film is set to hit cinemas this summer.

The buzz generated by the poster alone speaks volumes about the anticipation surrounding Aryan Kumar's debut and the promising journey of Nafratein. If the film delivers on its visual promise, it may well be a breakout project for the new star on the block.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

