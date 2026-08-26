Aryavart International University Opens 60 B.Pharm Seats Through TBJEE Counselling 2026-27; RS 36 Lakh Scholarship Announced for Eligible Students

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Dharmanagar, North Tripura (Tripura) [India], August 26: Aryavart International University (AIU), Dharmanagar, has announced 60 seats in the B.Pharm programme through Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) Counselling 2026-27, creating a significant opportunity for students from Tripura and the wider Northeast to pursue professional pharmacy education closer to home.

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As part of this initiative, the university has announced a scholarship package of ₹36 lakh, with ₹60,000 scholarship support for each eligible candidate admitted through the TBJEE counselling process, subject to the university's applicable scholarship and admission policies.

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The initiative is aimed at supporting meritorious students and reducing the financial burden associated with professional education. Candidates are advised to verify the detailed eligibility conditions, scholarship terms, documentation requirements and applicable admission provisions with the university before completing the admission process.

PCI-Approved Pharmacy Education

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The B.Pharm programme is offered through the Aryavart School of Pharmacy. The university has stated that its pharmacy programmes have received permanent approval from the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) under Section 12(1). The approved pharmacy offerings include B.Pharm, D.Pharm and B.Pharm Lateral Entry, providing students with opportunities to pursue careers in pharmaceutical industries, hospitals, research laboratories, community pharmacy, drug regulation and higher education.

The B.Pharm curriculum combines classroom instruction, laboratory training and practical exposure in key areas including Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacognosy, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Clinical Pharmacy and Hospital Pharmacy.

Professional Education Opportunities in Law

Alongside pharmacy education, AIU also offers professional legal education through the Aryavart School of Legal Studies. The university has stated that its law programmes are approved by the Bar Council of India (BCI) and include B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and LL.B.

These programmes are designed to provide students with academic and practical exposure to constitutional law, civil and criminal law, corporate law, legal research, advocacy, professional ethics and other areas of legal education.

The expansion of Pharmacy and Law programmes is expected to strengthen access to professional education in North Tripura and provide students with opportunities to pursue specialised careers without having to travel to distant locations for higher education.

Growing Academic and Institutional Presence

Aryavart International University was established at Tilthai, Dharmanagar, North Tripura, by the State Legislature of the Government of Tripura under Tripura Act No. 03 of 2023. The university is recognised under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956, and offers programmes across areas including Computer Science and Technology, Management and Commerce, Social Sciences and Humanities, Journalism and Mass Communication, Pharmacy, Legal Studies, and Allied and Healthcare Sciences.

The university has also reported academic achievements, including the selection of students from its first batch as Post Graduate Teachers, with appointment offer letters handed over by the Chief Minister of Tripura. Students from MBA and other programmes have also progressed into employment opportunities, according to the university.

AIU has entered into academic and institutional collaborations with organisations including IBM, the Directorate of Information Technology, Dharmanagar District Hospital and various colleges. The university has also established an Incubation Centre and regularly promotes research, innovation, entrepreneurship, industry engagement and experiential learning through academic initiatives and conferences.

With more than 400 students currently enrolled, the university is expanding its academic outreach through counselling, scholarships, fee-concession initiatives and merit-based admission processes. Its industry-oriented "Learn and Earn" approach is intended to connect academic learning with practical skills and professional development.

Focus on NEP 2020, Research and Emerging Programmes

AIU is progressively implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 through multidisciplinary and skill-based education. The university is working towards provisions relating to the Academic Bank of Credits, multiple entry and exit options, value-added courses and flexible credit pathways, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The university also maintains statutory and student-support mechanisms, including an SC/ST Cell and committees for anti-ragging, gender sensitisation, grievance redressal and student welfare, along with applicable reservation provisions.

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma and Registrar Dr. Plaban Deb, AIU plans to further strengthen postgraduate and doctoral education and expand academic offerings in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Pharmaceutical Research and Allied Health. The university also aims to enhance industry partnerships, placements, research activities, infrastructure and accreditation initiatives.

25-Acre Campus in North Tripura

Located on a 25-acre campus at Tilthai, Dharmanagar, Aryavart International University aims to provide an integrated environment for professional, technical and interdisciplinary education.

The opening of 60 TBJEE-linked B.Pharm seats, coupled with the ₹36 lakh scholarship initiative and the university's stated PCI-approved pharmacy and BCI-approved law programmes, represents an important step towards expanding access to professional education in North Tripura.

Students interested in admission are advised to verify the latest TBJEE counselling schedule, eligibility criteria, scholarship conditions, reservation provisions, seat matrix, fee structure, required documents and admission deadlines through the relevant official authorities and the university before applying.

Aryavart International University

Tilthai, Dharmanagar, North Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact: 9355822001

Email: info@aiuniversity.edu.in

Website: www.aiuniversity.edu.in

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